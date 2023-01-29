Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Calls Out ‘Washed Up’ Pitchfork For Its ‘Let’s Start Here’ Review
Lil Yachty‘s genre-bending new album, Let’s Start Here, has drawn an overwhelming amount of praise for taking a creative risk, but not everyone appears to be a fan. The Atlanta rapper caught wind of Pitchfork‘s less than favorable review of his latest project and took to Twitter on Wednesday to blast the publication.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' Becomes Highest-Rated Album Of All Time
Kendrick Lamar‘s To Pimp a Butterfly has become the highest-rated album of all time on one of the internet’s most popular fan review websites. The Compton rapper’s third studio album surpassed Radiohead’s OK Computer on Thursday (January 31) to become No. 1 on the list of top albums of all time on Rate Your Music.
HipHopDX.com
Questlove Says Lil Yachty's 'Let's Start Here' Album Makes Him 'Hyped About Music’s Future'
Questlove has heaped high praise on Lil Yachty‘s new album Let’s Start Here, saying it has made him “hyped about music’s future.”. The legendary Roots drummer took to Instagram on Saturday (January 28) to give the Atlanta rapper his flowers for what Quest called his “departure record.”
HipHopDX.com
Bubba Sparxxx: ‘I Failed To Live Up To Being The Second Coming Of Eminem’
Bubba Sparxxx has opened up about failing to live up to the expectations of Interscope Records executives, who thought the Georgia rapper was going to be the next Eminem. Speaking to Vlad TV, Bubba (real name Warren Mathis) revisited the making of his second album, Deliverance, which he released via Timbaland‘s Beat Club imprint under the Interscope Records umbrella.
HipHopDX.com
Metro Boomin Becomes First Hip Hop Producer To Reach Spotify Milestone
As Metro Boomin‘s latest album Heroes & Villains continues to move units, the famed producer just broke a Spotify record. According to a post from Rap TV on Sunday (January 29), Metro just became the first non-rapping Hip Hop producer to surpass 50 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform. Per Chart Data, Heroes & Villains sits at No. 5 on this week’s Billboard 200 with an additional 53,000 units – still going strong over one month since its release.
HipHopDX.com
Jamie Foxx Holds Jam Session With Daughter: 'We Bout To Hit The Road Together!'
Jamie Foxx has turned the spotlight on his youngest daughter, showcasing the teen’s skill on the bass while also revealing a new talent of his own. On Sunday (January 29), the actor and singer took to Instagram to share a video of his recent jam session with his 13-year-old, Annalise Bishop. The clip saw Foxx accompanying his daughter on the drums, while she played the familiar baseline to Chic’s classic 1979 disco soul song “Good Times,” which was famously sampled for the Sugar Hill Gang’s own classic, “Rapper’s Delight.”
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Explains Changing Her Rap Voice & Becoming Comfortable With Her Deep Voice
GloRilla made a name for herself with her deep, bass-heavy voice; however, back in the day she wanted to sound more “like a girl.”. During a conversation with The Cut, Big Glo explained how her voice sounded much different when she first began rapping. According to the Memphis star, her voice started to change because she picked up smoking, and when she tried to up her voice, her friends called her out.
HipHopDX.com
Amber Rose Reveals Who She 'Loved More' Between Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa
Amber Rose has revealed who she “loved more” between her two previous rap partners, Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa. When asked the question in an interview with podcast host Sofia Franklyn, Rose was quick to give her answer and said it “wasn’t even a question” of who she had stronger feelings for.
HipHopDX.com
Sheek Louch Refuses To Believe Quentin Miller Helped Write Nas' Verses
Sheek Louch has refused to believe Quentin Miller’s claims that he worked with Nas and helped him write a few of his verses during the King’s Disease sessions. On the latest segment of his conversation with VladTV, The LOX member made it clear that he doesn’t believe any of the rumors that Miller wrote any lyrics for Nas during the sessions for King’s Disease II and III. According to Sheek, people have to be clear on what they contributed to a song.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Responds To Backlash Over Comments About Transcending 'Mumble Rapper' Label
Lil Yachty has responded to the pushback he’s gotten in the wake of comments he made about wanting to shake off his “mumble rapper” label. Lil Boat held a listening party for his latest album — the psychedelic rock-infused Let’s Start Here — in New York last week, where he explained the project was made to change the narrative around how he’s viewed in the music community and give him more credibility as an artist.
HipHopDX.com
Jeezy & Quality Control's Coach K Squash Beef At 'Thug Motivation' Symphony Hall Concert
Atlanta, GA - Jeezy and Coach K have finally settled their long-standing feud. The truce was made official at the Snowman’s concert at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on Friday (January 27), where he performed his 2005 debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thought His Career Was Over After Taylor Swift Incident, Says Consequence
EXCLUSIVE - Consequence has said that Kanye West was worried his career was over after his infamous interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs. The incident transpired after Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video beat out Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” visual, among others, for the Best Female Video award.
HipHopDX.com
LaLa Anthony Praises Lil Baby For Volunteering On 'It's Only Me' Release Day
LaLa Anthony has praised Lil Baby for helping volunteer at her prison reform group at Riker’s Island the same day he released his latest album, It’s Only Me. During a visit to The Jason Lee Show with her BMF co-star Da’Vinchi earlier this week, LaLa took a second to salute the Atlanta rap star for his humanitarian efforts on the day he released his third studio album, It’s Only Me. According to LaLa, Baby came to Riker’s Island to speak to the children that are a part of her prison reform program.
HipHopDX.com
Consequence Recalls Beanie Sigel Saving Kanye West From Having His Chain Snatched
Consequence has shared some new details about the time Beanie Sigel saved Kanye West from getting his chain snatched while he was eating at a New York diner. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper sat down with The Art of Dialogue for an interview published on Tuesday (January 31) during which he was asked about the incident involving Beans and Ye. Confirming it definitely went down, Cons explained more details about the night.
HipHopDX.com
Flavor Flav Admits He Spent Over $2K A Day On Drugs For 'Six Years Straight'
Flavor Flav has revealed that there was a time in his life when he spent over $2,000 a day on drugs. During an appearance on Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, the Public Enemy legend spoke about his journey to sobriety and just how serious his addiction got. “I kinda...
HipHopDX.com
Chance The Rapper Demands Answers From Ice Spice Over Potential 'In Ha Mood' Diss
Chance The Rapper has checked Ice Spice after she referenced him with some clever wordplay on her “In Ha Mood” track. Over the weekend, Lil Chano decided to investigate the lyrics for himself and went straight to the source by asking the Bronx rapper if she was dissing him.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Salutes Young Thug For Showing More Gratitude Than Some Grand Hustle Artists
T.I. has praised Young Thug for showing him more gratitude than some of the artists signed to his own label, Grand Hustle, over the years. During a segment from his upcoming Drink Champs episode, Tip advocated for his fellow Atlanta brethren, who is currently sitting in prison awaiting his YSL RICO case to begin, sharing nothing but positive things about him.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Speaks On Cutting Off Friends & Family After Rising To Fame
GloRilla has revealed she had to pull the plug on some family and friends after she blew up and became a star thanks to her hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”. In her interview with The Cut published this week, Big Glo reflected on how she had to make sacrifices and leave certain people behind because the money got in the way of their relationship.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Announces 'Welcome To Tha Carter' Tour
Lil Wayne has announced that he is hitting the road this spring. Weezy announced on Tuesday (January 31) that he is collaborating with Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation for a 28-city tour titled Welcome To Tha Carter. The trek kicks off on April 4 at The Fillmore in...
HipHopDX.com
Questlove To Co-Curate Special Hip Hop 50 Segment At This Year’s Grammys
Questlove has announced that he will bring this year’s Hip Hop 50 celebrations to the Grammy stage by co-curating a special tribute performance at the February awards. Quest, who himself is a six-time Grammy winner, said in a video announcement he will join forces with Nas’ Mass Appeal for a special performance that will include “some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate Hip Hop history.”
Comments / 0