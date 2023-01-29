Kennesaw State beats Lipscomb 85-72 for seventh straight win

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden scored 18 points to lead Kennesaw State to its seventh straight victory, 85-72 over Lipscomb on Saturday.

Burden shot 5 for 14 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Owls (17-6, 9-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kasen Jennings and Chris Youngblood both scored 15.

Jacob Ognacevic finished with 20 points to pace the Bisons (13-10, 5-5). Will Pruitt added 12 points and Derrin Boyd scored 10.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Kennesaw State visits Bellarmine and Lipscomb hosts Queens University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.