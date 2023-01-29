ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

Mayor Welcomes New Business to Town

By Elise Margulis
 4 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Township Mayor Susan McCartney assisted by members of the Township Council welcomed the Primrose School on Northfield Avenue to town with a ribbon cutting on January 28. Sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures hovered around 51 degrees as the new business celebrated its grand opening.

