WCJB
Van catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck blocks U.S. Highway 41 in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on U.S. Highway 41 in the Five Points area of Columbia County blocked traffic on the roadway as emergency crews responded to the scene. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened in the area of U.S. 41 and Moore Road around 1 p.m. A van headed west on the highway cut off another vehicle, causing the crash.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia County 2-vehicle collision injures 6
Four people were seriously injured and two more sustained minor injuries when a passenger bus and van collided on Wednesday on US 41 and NW Moore Road in Columbia County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 34-year-old Jacksonville woman was driving a 2020 Ford parts delivery van west on NW Moore Road toward US 41 at 12:34 p.m. when she crossed in front of a passenger bus on US 41. The passenger bus, being driven by a 64-year-old Live Oak woman, was struck and overturned onto its right side.
WCJB
A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene
O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County on the morning of January 28th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old man was driving a Buick “West” on 198th Terrace near 157th Lane not far from O’Brien. He lost control...
WCJB
DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he held two women against their will and stole a camper. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street at around 1:20 p.m. On arrival, deputies learned that the crash was caused by a man later identified as Waylan Campbell, 31, who attempted to steal a camper.
Click10.com
TROOPERS: ‘Smoking’ Mustang stopped doing 114 mph on dark Florida highway
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol has released video of a very reckless ride on a dark Florida highway. Troopers said they prevented a potential tragedy late Friday night, when they stopped this smoking Ford Mustang, which they say was going 114 mph on State Road 82.
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
FHP says man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in St. Johns
The Florida Highway Patrol said in an accident report that a 75-year-old man is in critical condition tonight after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.
riverbendnews.org
Woman arrested during Suwannee Middle School altercation
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at about 12:30 p.m., School Resource Deputy (SRD) Rick Collins responded to a fight in progress near the Silas Drive exit gate at Suwannee Middle School (SMS). According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office report, upon arrival, SRD Collins observed a SMS Security Guard attempting to restrain a female student. The SMS security guard escorted her to a female relative parked on Silas Drive, Kristina Lee Weatherspoon. During this time, the victim left SMS property on foot, walking eastbound on Silas Drive. The female student was placed in the front seat of Weatherspoon’s vehicle, and was told to her take home. As Weatherspoon began pulling her vehicle away, SRD Collins heard Weatherspoon state, "I'm taking you right up here," and drove off in the same direction the juvenile victim had walked. Fearing a second altercation would take place, SRD Collins headed east on Silas Drive. As soon as he exited SMS property, he observed Weatherspoon’s vehicle pulled over on Silas Drive and a large crowd that appeared to be gathered around a second altercation. As SRD Collins approached, the crowd dispersed, and he escorted the victim to his golf cart.
WSB Radio
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
In Oct. 2022, researchers developed a DNA profile, which they were able to match to one of Cowan’s children.
riverbendnews.org
Woman charged for 2018 White Springs stabbing
In October 2022, Shaquila Dakwan Walters Robinson, 45, of Arkansas was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal mischief and battery in Drew County. On Jan. 24, 2022, Robinson transferred to Hamilton County from Arkansas and is now facing charges. Robinson was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, for negligent homicide-manslaughter stemming from the 2018 death of her husband, 46-year-old Andre K. Robinson, of White Springs.
Silver alert for missing 72-year-old from Fernandina Beach, may be in Perry
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Richard Burton Cramer, 72, is missing in Fernandina Beach. He was last seen Monday at 3:00 p.m. He is 6' and 182 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair, grey hair with sunspots and a gray mustache. He also has a scar on his left hand.
FHP: Woman killed in fatal vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash on A1A at Euclid Ave.
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle versus Pedestrian crash on State Rd. A1A at Euclid Ave. FHP stated that at around 6:59 p.m., a Lincoln MKS was traveling southbound on SR A1A south of 5th Street. A female pedestrian walked into the southbound...
Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested
ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
WCJB
Columbia County considers Lake Shore Hospital mental health facility proposal
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “Give us a chance.” That was the message on Tuesday night from officials of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to people in Columbia County who oppose their services expanding to Lake Shore Hospital. Meridian officials made a pitch to use the main hospital facility for...
WCJB
11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 29th marks 11 years since a deadly pileup in Alachua County that killed 11 people. On this day in 2012, a mix of fog and smoke from a nearby brush fire caused a pile-up on the stretch of I-75 in Payne’s Prairie. More than...
WCJB
Lake Shore Hospital Authority hosts workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will hold a workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building to Meridian Behavioral Healthcare on Tuesday. No official action will be taken at this workshop but officials will discuss the proposed use of the hospital by Meridian as well as hear from the public with any questions they have.
More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida
Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars. Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. On Jan. 17, […]
riverbendnews.org
Live Oak thrift store employee gets violent over broken furniture
On Friday, Jan. 20, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) responded to Second Chance Thrift Store in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, LOPD contacted the store owner, the victim and the suspect, 39-year-old Alphonso Junior Lewis, of Live Oak, in reference to the incident. The...
