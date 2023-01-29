ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Columbia County 2-vehicle collision injures 6

Four people were seriously injured and two more sustained minor injuries when a passenger bus and van collided on Wednesday on US 41 and NW Moore Road in Columbia County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 34-year-old Jacksonville woman was driving a 2020 Ford parts delivery van west on NW Moore Road toward US 41 at 12:34 p.m. when she crossed in front of a passenger bus on US 41. The passenger bus, being driven by a 64-year-old Live Oak woman, was struck and overturned onto its right side.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he held two women against their will and stole a camper. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street at around 1:20 p.m. On arrival, deputies learned that the crash was caused by a man later identified as Waylan Campbell, 31, who attempted to steal a camper.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
riverbendnews.org

Woman arrested during Suwannee Middle School altercation

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at about 12:30 p.m., School Resource Deputy (SRD) Rick Collins responded to a fight in progress near the Silas Drive exit gate at Suwannee Middle School (SMS). According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office report, upon arrival, SRD Collins observed a SMS Security Guard attempting to restrain a female student. The SMS security guard escorted her to a female relative parked on Silas Drive, Kristina Lee Weatherspoon. During this time, the victim left SMS property on foot, walking eastbound on Silas Drive. The female student was placed in the front seat of Weatherspoon’s vehicle, and was told to her take home. As Weatherspoon began pulling her vehicle away, SRD Collins heard Weatherspoon state, "I'm taking you right up here," and drove off in the same direction the juvenile victim had walked. Fearing a second altercation would take place, SRD Collins headed east on Silas Drive. As soon as he exited SMS property, he observed Weatherspoon’s vehicle pulled over on Silas Drive and a large crowd that appeared to be gathered around a second altercation. As SRD Collins approached, the crowd dispersed, and he escorted the victim to his golf cart.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
riverbendnews.org

Woman charged for 2018 White Springs stabbing

In October 2022, Shaquila Dakwan Walters Robinson, 45, of Arkansas was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal mischief and battery in Drew County. On Jan. 24, 2022, Robinson transferred to Hamilton County from Arkansas and is now facing charges. Robinson was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, for negligent homicide-manslaughter stemming from the 2018 death of her husband, 46-year-old Andre K. Robinson, of White Springs.
WHITE SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested

ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida

Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
FLORIDA STATE
riverbendnews.org

Live Oak thrift store employee gets violent over broken furniture

On Friday, Jan. 20, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) responded to Second Chance Thrift Store in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, LOPD contacted the store owner, the victim and the suspect, 39-year-old Alphonso Junior Lewis, of Live Oak, in reference to the incident. The...
LIVE OAK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy