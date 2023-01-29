Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Syracuse Clothing Co. raising money for the Torres-Ortiz family
(WSYR-TV) — All of Central New York was shaken by the senseless killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz earlier this month. Taylor Sourwine, Brexialee’s former third grade teacher at Seymour Dual Language Academy, knew Brexialee well and has been determined to make a difference ever since the news broke.
Drivers Beware: Uptick in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peggy Voll used to park her car in the driveway of her home on Syracuse’s Northside. That all changed last August. “I got up in the morning and I was just doing chores or whatever and I tend to look out the window and when I did I said, ‘oh crap, my car is gone,'” Voll recalled.
Officers learn “Communication is key” in Crisis Intervention Training
SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department hosted a Crisis Intervention Training at the Solvay Fire Department the week of January 30, 2023. Lieutenant Steven Abbott with the Syracuse Police Department said he wants the officers to learn the importance of communication. The classes went from January 30 through February...
Watch: Syracuse Police hold press conference
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is holding a press conference regarding an investigation into a use of force incident this past weekend in Armory Square in downtown Syracuse. The press conference can be seen in the player above.
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
Should CNY pay much attention to Punxsutawney Phil’s forecasts?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Thursday morning, a small town in Western Pennsylvania becomes the center of the weather folklore universe. Since 1886, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has laid claim to the all-knowing groundhog by the name of Phil who will tell the country whether an early spring is coming or six more weeks of winter is our fate.
City of Oswego looking to spend 1M on paving plans
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Go big or go home. Oswego’s Mayor, Billy Barlow announced that the City of Oswego has created one of their biggest paving plans to date, with over $1 million worth of city streets set to be paved. If approved by the Common Council, this...
OCC presenting the “South Side Community Photo Walk”
(WSYR-TV) — Art can be found anywhere. From sidewalks to buildings and even the people who live there. Many photographers go out into the community to capture these moments of beauty. The Stand is a local newspaper that covers Syracuse’s South Side community. Each year, they host a South...
Plans to add more mental health resources at Fayetteville-Manlius schools following two student suicide deaths
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family’s pain is pushing for meaningful change in the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District. Liam Qi, a student at F-M, was just 16 years old when he died by suicide only three months ago on November 1. Liam’s good friend, Jay Lu, 15, took his life in March 2022.
Syracuse fire leaves one hospitalized
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters from Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) were sent by the 911 call center to 917 Valley Drive a little after 2 a.m. on January 30. Firefighters from Station 18 (Midland Avenue) reported to a call about smoke coming from the house. SFD arrived “within minutes” they said, and found heavy smoke coming from the 2-story home.
Lake snow north of Syracuse tonight; Arctic air lurking
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake snow stays north of Syracuse through Wednesday night, while much of CNY enjoys quiet weather. Then comes a dramatic change late this week. Details are below…. Lake snow continues for some tonight. A band of moderate to heavy lake effect snow pounded areas from...
Money in your pocket: January 31, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Public transit has changed since the pandemic started. Financial Adviser Rick Reagan has the latest numbers and what it means for workers who still need to commute.
Local union looking to recruit next generation of carpenters
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jacob Sides, a senior at Lyons High School is testing out a laser measuring system at the Carpenters Local 277 training center. “I’m a very hands on learner, just like the hands on portion it just really helps me retain knowledge,” Sides explained.
Your Stories Q&A: Is Tony’s Family Restaurant closing?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team received several emails and calls from viewers asking if Tony’s Family Restaurant at 3004 Burnet Ave is closing. It’s true, after 21 years, Friday will be the restaurant’s last day. The restaurant is owned by brothers Tony and...
“The Prom” coming to Jamesville-DeWitt High School
(WSYR-TV) — It’s getting close to that time of year – musical season in Central New York. For theater enthusiasts, it’s always exciting to see what musicals schools decide to put on each year. This February at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, students and staff members involved in...
2023 Syracuse Football schedule has been released
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2023 Syracuse football schedule is here!. Along with six home games in the JMA Wireless Dome, the Orange will face three divisional winners from a year ago (ACC Atlantic, ACC Coastal, Big Ten West) and face four of the five teams that finished with nine-or-more wins from the ACC in 2022 on this year’s slate.
