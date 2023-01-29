Teachers across England and Wales are set to take part in mass walkouts on Wednesday, 1 February.Members of the National Education Union are taking industrial action which could see more than 100,000 teachers go on strike.It is expected to threaten disruption for more than 23,000 schools.Wednesday is expected to be the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade, with university staff, train drivers, civil servants, and others also on strike.This video explains what we can expect to happen.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in FebruaryStrike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in FebruaryMartin Lewis demonstrates trick to check if a phone is out of contract

