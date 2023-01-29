Read full article on original website
‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’
A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
My classrooms are cold and our teachers keep leaving – as a pupil, I’m supporting the teachers’ strike
I think a lot of people think my generation don’t care about politics or aren’t interested. They underestimate how perceptive we are. We’re part of the world too. We sit in classrooms. We know that schools don’t have proper funding and that our teachers aren’t properly paid for the hard work they do.
Is your child’s school closed during teacher strike? Full list of walkouts in your area
Tens of thousands of schools across England and Wales will be forced to partially close or shut their doors entirely as teachers walk out from tomorrow.The National Education Union (NEU) has announced seven days of strikes in February and March, with Wednesday’s walkout expected to affect over 23,000 schools.Teachers will join train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions as they gather on picket lines on Wednesday for the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade.The strike follows failed talks on Monday afternoon between education secretary Gillian Keegan and the...
Teachers deserve better, but this strike is not just about pay
After three years of disrupted education, in the form of home learning, bubbles and incessant mask-wearing, the thing my classmates and I wanted this year was normality. I’m in year 10 – I have never had a “normal” year at secondary school, with schools being closed halfway through the academic year in 2020.
School’s out: 200,000 teachers to strike in biggest shutdown for three decades
Parts of the country will effectively grind to a halt on “Walkout Wednesday” as around 200,000 teachers take part in their largest strike for three decades, closing classrooms in 85 per cent of schools. In total, half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers, Border Force workers, civil servants and security guards are predicted to take part in a coordinated day of industrial action. NHS patients and nursery children also risk being disproportionately affected as staff, many of them women, are forced to stay home to look after their own school-age pupils, experts have warned. Most trains in England...
Schools shut as teachers strike in pay dispute
Schoolchildren will miss more lessons this week as teachers take further strike action in the continuing dispute over pay.Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union are beginning 16 days of rolling strike action on Monday, with teachers in two of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas walking out each day until February 6.The first two councils affected are Glasgow, where all schools are closed on Monday, and East Lothian where they are shut to all pupils apart from those taking preliminary exams that day.The action is going ahead after talks on Thursday involving the Scottish Government, local authority leaders...
What can we expect when teachers go on strike?
Teachers across England and Wales are set to take part in mass walkouts on Wednesday, 1 February.Members of the National Education Union are taking industrial action which could see more than 100,000 teachers go on strike.It is expected to threaten disruption for more than 23,000 schools.Wednesday is expected to be the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade, with university staff, train drivers, civil servants, and others also on strike.This video explains what we can expect to happen.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in FebruaryStrike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in FebruaryMartin Lewis demonstrates trick to check if a phone is out of contract
Schools struggle to plan for strike as unions tell members to keep their head teachers in the dark
The government has urged the National Education Union (NEU) to keep headteachers informed of which teachers plan to strike so that schools can plan lessons for Wednesday.
BBC
Teacher's strikes: 'I love my job but something needs to change'
Thousands of teachers in England and Wales are set to go on strike on Wednesday, meaning some schools may have to be closed. Shalina Patel, who is a history teacher at Claremont High School in Harrow, north-west London, documented her day at school to show why she feels the need to strike.
Parents slam school's decision to 'barricade' toilets with 'metal gates'
Photographs show metal gates were installed across the entrances to Castle View School's toilets with locks barring students from entering.
BBC
Teachers' strike: Yorkshire staff walk out in pay row
Teachers in Yorkshire have joined colleagues across the country on the first of a series of strikes. Members of the National Education Union (NEU) say they want an improved pay offer as well as better conditions. Matt Perry, head teacher at Halifax Academy, said: "There's been such drastic funding cuts...
Majority of schools in England closed to some pupils amid teachers’ strike
The majority of schools in England were forced to shut their doors to some pupils as teachers went on strike, data suggestsMore than half (54%) of state schools in England were either fully closed or restricted access to pupils during the first day of walkouts by teachers, Department for Education (DfE) data has suggested.Teachers in England and Wales, who are members of the National Education Union (NEU), took part in the first national strike since 2016.Secondary schools were more likely to have closed their doors to some cohorts of pupils than primary schools, according to figures by the DfE.The biggest...
