Norman, OK

247Sports

Live Updates: Oklahoma State 69, Oklahoma 55

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is back on the road for Round 2 of Bedlam as the Cowboys take on the Oklahoma Sooners inside Lloyd Noble Arena on Wednesday night. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. * Oklahoma State wins the tip*. Oklahoma...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Texas, Oklahoma recently made offer to Big 12 for early departure, which was rejected, per CBS Sports

Texas and Oklahoma recently made an offer to leave to the Big 12 and FOX in an attempt to leave the conference for the SEC one year early, according to CBS Sports. Details of the offer are not clear but it is known that the offer was rejected. The most recent development between the two departing schools and the conference comes months after CBS Sports initially reported that an early departure from the Big 12 would mean that the conference rightsholder was made whole due to losing the Longhorns and Sooners from its programming lineup.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Charles Kelly is the 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year thanks to his Alabama and Colorado efforts

The 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year for 2023 is Charles Kelly, who helped two programs secure five-star prospects this class. For Alabama where he was associate defensive coordinator/safeties coach, it was leading the charge in the Crimson Tide’s efforts to secure a signature from top-ranked safety Caleb Downs over other suitors Ohio State and Georgia, or beating Auburn and Florida among others for 247Sports Composite five-star teammates in defensive lineman James Smith and linebacker Qua Russaw. He was integral in helping identify and pushing for outside linebacker Yhonzae Pierre well before he was crowned with five-star status.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Local standout Sawyer Deerman commits to Alabama

Alabama added local athlete Sawyer Deerman on Wednesday as a preferred walk-on. The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Tuscaloosa County product caught plenty of eyes on the recruiting trail. The Crimson Tide has been tracking him for nearly two years now. “When I talked to (Nick) Saban he pretty much said really an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

