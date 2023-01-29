Texas and Oklahoma recently made an offer to leave to the Big 12 and FOX in an attempt to leave the conference for the SEC one year early, according to CBS Sports. Details of the offer are not clear but it is known that the offer was rejected. The most recent development between the two departing schools and the conference comes months after CBS Sports initially reported that an early departure from the Big 12 would mean that the conference rightsholder was made whole due to losing the Longhorns and Sooners from its programming lineup.

NORMAN, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO