The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do in Los Angeles This Week [1-30-2023 to 2-3-2023]

Alright. New week. New month. New to-dos. These next five days in Los Angeles, from January 30 to February 3, catch Designing with Disaster at Japan House LA, new exhibitions at Hauser & Wirth, Try/Step/Trip at The Wallis, First Thursdays in Westwood, First Fridays at Natural History Museum, the San Pedro Film Festival, and more. Enjoy your week to come!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade

Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

28-Unit Sunset Laurel Apartments in West Hollywood Sell for $11MM

Los Angeles, Calif. – The Sunset Laurel Apartments, located at 1545 North Laurel Avenue in Los Angeles, have sold for $11,000,000. Kidder Mathews’ Senior Vice President Robin D. Ossenbeck represented the seller, N. Laurel, Villa C, LP, a Delaware Limited Partnership. The buyer was 1545 N. Laurel Avenue C, LP, a Delaware Corporation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
4newsplus.com

The Ranch Steakhouse Opens In Phelan

Is there room for another ranch in Phelan? How about one that serves up a 14-ounce Ribeye or a Filet Mignon? You bet there is! The Ranch Steakhouse in historic downtown Phelan will soon open for your breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktail desires. Starting with breakfast and lunch, the doors will swing open at 7:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until 2:00 pm. The Ranch Steakhouse will be open for dinner Sunday Evening, February 12, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day! The Ranch is located at 4264 Phelan Road (formerly the home of Arturo’s Bar and Grill) in Phelan.
PHELAN, CA
citywatchla.com

Animal Deaths on Streets and Highways in Los Angeles Hit Record High

ANIMAL WATCH - Los Angeles Animal Services’ six City shelters are required to take in stray and unwanted animals under their obligation “to protect them,” but the record increase in dead animal pick-up calls in 2022—predicted a year before in Freeways Stained with Blood Dispel LA Animal Services “No-Kill” Myth—shows the prevailing Best Friends’ “No Kill” plan, has resulted in shelters continually packed to capacity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Top Seven Best Vegan Restaurants in LA and Why They Are So Damn Tasty

LA RESTAURANT SCENE - Vegan restaurants are popping up everywhere and are increasingly popular with both vegans and non-vegans alike, offering menus every bit as diverse, if not more so, than their traditional counterparts catering to omnivores. If you’re heading to LA and are keen to sample the local vegan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laguestlist.com

Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store

LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
LOS ANGELES, CA

