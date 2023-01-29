Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Payless Duped Social Media Influencers by Posing as a Fancy RetailerCeebla CuudLos Angeles, CA
Related
Ask a Local: LA’s Best Tattoo Artists, Armenian Restaurants and Malibu Seafood
This year, I gave myself a birthday gift: an Ephemeral Tattoo, which is like a regular tattoo, except instead of a lifetime commitment, it only lasts nine to 15 months. That seemed like the perfect bodily commitment to me, so I got my first tattoo at their studio on La Brea in the heart of L.A.
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in SoCal
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing six stores in Southern California and nearly 90 more across the country.
welikela.com
Things To Do in Los Angeles This Week [1-30-2023 to 2-3-2023]
Alright. New week. New month. New to-dos. These next five days in Los Angeles, from January 30 to February 3, catch Designing with Disaster at Japan House LA, new exhibitions at Hauser & Wirth, Try/Step/Trip at The Wallis, First Thursdays in Westwood, First Fridays at Natural History Museum, the San Pedro Film Festival, and more. Enjoy your week to come!
Your EDM
After 10 years, HARD Summer announces grand return to Los Angeles county for 15th anniversary event
Since its debut edition in 2008, HARD Summer has become a staple of the Southern California festival scene. After many years at LA State Historic Park, it moved to Whittier Narrows in 2014, then the Pomona Fairplex in 2015, then the Fontana Speedway, one year at Glen Helen, and has had its past couple years at NOS Events Center.
Eater
Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade
Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
Beverly Hills Hot Spot The Hideaway Is LA’s Top Destination for Celebrity Sightings
JT Torregiani Whether you’re a Los Angeles local or an out-of-towner, it’s always fun to spot a famous face in the wild. But you won’t catch A-listers anywhere near the Hollywood Walk of Fame or other tourist traps. Instead, the entertainment elite hit up the city’s top-tier dining destinations for a more exclusive experience. And […]
Yelp names Monrovia empanada shop in top 100 places to eat in U.S.
Yelp released its top 100 places to eat in America, and a brick-and-mortar empanada shop in Monrovia made it on the list.
5 Tasty Los Angeles Food Experiences
Wondering what to eat in Los Angeles? Read on to find our five favorite ways to experience the Los Angeles food scene whenever our travels take us to California's city of angels.
theregistrysocal.com
28-Unit Sunset Laurel Apartments in West Hollywood Sell for $11MM
Los Angeles, Calif. – The Sunset Laurel Apartments, located at 1545 North Laurel Avenue in Los Angeles, have sold for $11,000,000. Kidder Mathews’ Senior Vice President Robin D. Ossenbeck represented the seller, N. Laurel, Villa C, LP, a Delaware Limited Partnership. The buyer was 1545 N. Laurel Avenue C, LP, a Delaware Corporation.
Adopted! Dog that spent more than 450 days in West LA shelter finally has forever home
A dog who spent some 15 months at a Los Angeles shelter has finally been adopted after extraordinary efforts to find him a permanent home.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
4newsplus.com
The Ranch Steakhouse Opens In Phelan
Is there room for another ranch in Phelan? How about one that serves up a 14-ounce Ribeye or a Filet Mignon? You bet there is! The Ranch Steakhouse in historic downtown Phelan will soon open for your breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktail desires. Starting with breakfast and lunch, the doors will swing open at 7:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until 2:00 pm. The Ranch Steakhouse will be open for dinner Sunday Evening, February 12, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day! The Ranch is located at 4264 Phelan Road (formerly the home of Arturo’s Bar and Grill) in Phelan.
citywatchla.com
Animal Deaths on Streets and Highways in Los Angeles Hit Record High
ANIMAL WATCH - Los Angeles Animal Services’ six City shelters are required to take in stray and unwanted animals under their obligation “to protect them,” but the record increase in dead animal pick-up calls in 2022—predicted a year before in Freeways Stained with Blood Dispel LA Animal Services “No-Kill” Myth—shows the prevailing Best Friends’ “No Kill” plan, has resulted in shelters continually packed to capacity.
citywatchla.com
Top Seven Best Vegan Restaurants in LA and Why They Are So Damn Tasty
LA RESTAURANT SCENE - Vegan restaurants are popping up everywhere and are increasingly popular with both vegans and non-vegans alike, offering menus every bit as diverse, if not more so, than their traditional counterparts catering to omnivores. If you’re heading to LA and are keen to sample the local vegan...
newportbeachindy.com
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
laguestlist.com
Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store
LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Comments / 3