Well-known grocer opens new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Cumming City Center development gets another tenantJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Smokey the Bear to make appearance at Cumming’s Arbor DayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Lady Trojans, Bluff boys survive for key 8-4A North wins
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The good news for the North Hall girls is that they remained in at least a tie for first in Region 8-4A North after a tough 42-39 win over Cherokee Bluff Tuesday at Lynn Cottrell Court. The bad news is the Lady Trojans (17-5, 7-2 Region...
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: NoFo rallies past Gville; Banks Co. routs Union; Hab, Jefferson, Lakeview win; Commerce, Lumpkin Co. fall
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — In what turned out to be a game of runs, the North Forsyth boys basketball team had the last one. After Gainesville (12-9, 5-4 Region 8-6A) grabbed 51-49 lead on an Octavion Demory bucket with 3:55 to go in the third quarter, the Raiders (13-10, 6-4 Region 8-6A) stormed back to take the lead for good en route to an 88-77 win.
accesswdun.com
Boys soccer: GHS holds off East Hall in season openers and Copa 985 match
RABBITTOWN, Ga. — Hector Aguilar scored twice to lead the Gainesville boys soccer team to a season-opening 3-2 win over East Hall on Monday at East Hall Stadium. It also was the second win in the newly-created Copa 985 league for the Red Elephants (1-0). They beat West Hall 2-0 on Friday in a scrimmage that counts for the Copa but not for the regular season.
accesswdun.com
2023 soccer preview: Johnson boys, now in 4A, look to repeat; Jefferson, Commerce girls also look for finals return
OAKWOOD, Ga. — When last we left the high school pitch, one Northeast Georgia-area team was hoisting a state title trophy, and two others dropped heartbreaking losses in the finals. The Johnson boys captured their second Class 5A title in four years with a 4-2 win over St. Pius...
accesswdun.com
The Rock: Gainesville's iconic symbol
Gainesville High School is known as the home of the Red Elephants, but another iconic symbol of school pride is the Gainesville rock that sits just across the street from the school. WDUN recently spoke to Treasurer of the Gainesville City Board of Education and Gainesville High School 1970 graduate...
accesswdun.com
Sarah Louise Ramey Lawson
Sarah Louise Ramey Lawson, age 80, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mrs. Lawson was born on May 15, 1942 in Pickens, South Carolina, to the late Marvin James Ramey Sr. and Ruth Waldrup Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Clyde, David, Robert, and Marvin, Jr.; sisters, Betty Canipe, and Evelyn Griffin.
accesswdun.com
Osborne Lee "Spud" Dotson
Osborne Lee “Spud” Dotson, age 75, of Gillsville, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born on November 23, 1947, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Claude Lee “Red” Dotson and Susie Bell Ramey Dotson. Spud was a mechanic and was a drive train specialist. His family described him as a hardworking man who loved music and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to play. He was of the Christian faith.
accesswdun.com
Burl Rufus Jones, Jr.
Mr. Burl Rufus Jones, Jr., 88, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Bill McKinney will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
accesswdun.com
Jerry Griffin
Mr. Jerry Griffin, age 74, of Oakwood, GA died Wednesday, February 01, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Griffin was born in Commerce to the late Barnell and Eva Redmon Griffin. He was a retired truck driver. In addition to his parents, Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his life partner, Sylvia Vickers; brothers, Billy Griffin and Barney Griffin; and sister, Janie Griffin.
accesswdun.com
HCSD welcomes local, national speakers to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day
It's been a labor of love for Flowery Branch girls basketball coach Courtney Newton. In early 2022, through her work in the Hall County School District administration group, GALS (Growing Admin Leaders), she birthed the idea of a week-long celebration centered around National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which is on Wednesday.
accesswdun.com
Hall County School District celebrates National Girls and Women Sports Day
More than 500 middle and high school female student-athletes gathered across Hall County to celebrate the first National Girls and Women Sports Day. It’s part of a week-long celebration for the Hall County School District. Flowery Branch girls basketball coach Courtney Newton spearheaded the event and welcomed several prominent...
accesswdun.com
H. B. Waters
H. B. Waters, 86, of Dawsonville passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence following a period of declining health. Born October 16, 1936 to the late Hoyt and Annie Laura Waters, he was a lifelong resident of Dawson County. H. B. retired as a supervisor at Pine Tree following 40 years of service. He also operated a poultry and cattle farm. He was a avid fisherman, was a NASCAR fan and was very devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Deacon at New Hope Baptist Church, he was also preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Blake Waters; and sisters, Carolyn Stephens and Linda Platt.
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Zack Smith talks Atlanta violence
Zack Smith with the Heritage Foundation joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Tuesday to talk about the rise in violence in Atlanta and the recent case of police brutality in Memphis, Tennessee. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
accesswdun.com
Betty Jean Lee Reed
Betty Jean Lee Reed, age 85 of Braselton, GA passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She is survived by her children, Vickie Lynn (Glenn) Wiggins, Danielsville, GA, James Keith Reed, Lawrenceville, GA, Kathy Elaine Reed, Braselton, GA; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister, Minnie Jo Cooper, Marietta, GA, brother, Randy (Ginger) Lee, Jefferson, GA, brother-in-law, Larry Parten, Winder, GA; sister-in-law, Annette Lee, Gainesville, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ms. Reed was born July 22, 1937 in Winder, GA. She received her education in the Barrow County School System. Ms. Reed was a retired machine operator with Scientific Atlanta after 20 years of service. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Gainesville, GA. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Chris Cote officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the Service.
accesswdun.com
Patricia Ann Gailey
Patricia Ann Gailey, age 67, of Toccoa, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Mrs. Gailey was born October 29, 1955 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Marion and Maud Thompson Broome. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Gailey Fuerte; sister, Sarah Farmer.
accesswdun.com
Carolyn Nancy Sears
Carolyn Nancy Sears, age 77, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mrs. Sears was born on July 26, 1945, in Hall County, to the late John and Montine Edge Smallwood. She worked for Northeast Georgia Medical Center for 18 years. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by husbands, Ransey Cain and Leon Sears; and son, Sammy Cain.
accesswdun.com
Gas prices still rising in Georgia as January ends
Gas prices continued to rise in Georgia in the final full week of January. The average price for a gallon of regular rose to $3.39 as of early Monday morning according to the latest report from AAA. That was a 14-cent increase from the week before and represents three straight weeks of rising prices.
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
accesswdun.com
Betty Ann Truelove
Mrs. Betty Ann Truelove, age 43, of Dahlonega passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mrs. Truelove's online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home,...
accesswdun.com
Nancy Lee Little
Nancy Lee Little, age 85, of Murrayville, Ga. died Monday, January 30, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at W.R. Strickland and Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Steve Baker will officiate the service. Interment will be in the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, following the service. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
