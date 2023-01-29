Read full article on original website
WEAR
Two teens injured in drive-by shooting on Dogwood Drive in West Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:13 a.m. on Dogwood Drive. Deputies say a boy was reportedly grazed in the face and a girl was shot in the...
WEAR
Deputies: Peachtree Commons Apartment shooting sends 2 to hospital in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people late Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Warrington. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at the Peachtree Commons Apartments on Twin Oaks Drive. Deputies say one of the victims involved...
Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars. Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. On Jan. 17, […]
WEAR
1 person taken to hospital after car crashes into Warrington home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at a residence at 507 Frisco Road around 1:20 p.m. in Warrington. According to officials, rescue crew responded to the residence after receiving...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
utv44.com
MCSO: Mount Vernon man shot and killed in front of family
Mount Vernon, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a Mount Vernon man was shot and killed Friday night. Deputies responded to reports of one shot at a home on St Stephens Road at approximately 9:30pm. James Pendleton was found shot and pronounced dead at the...
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
In Oct. 2022, researchers developed a DNA profile, which they were able to match to one of her children.
WEAR
Baby Jesus stolen from nativity scene at Florida church
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say someone stole baby Jesus from a nativity scene at a church in the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at the San Pablo Catholic Church sometime between the afternoons of Jan. 19 and 20. Two statues were damaged and...
Ex-Salvation Army officer arrested in Alabama after 3 years on the run pleads not guilty in home invasion
A former Salvation Army officer who was arrested earlier this month in Alabama after three months on the run pleaded not guilty in connection with a home invasion in Louisiana. Glenn Riggs, 66, of Pineville, Louisiana, pleaded not guilty to home invasion and out-of-state bail jumping, according to KALB. Riggs...
wbrc.com
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
Mississippi man dead after crashing into tree
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road and hit a […]
WEAR
St. Clair County judge denies bond for ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- A request for bond was denied Tuesday for the ex-boyfriend of Navarre mother Cassie Carli. Marcus Spanevelo, 35, is charged with kidnapping and the abuse of a corpse in connection to Carli's death. Spanevelo appeared in St. Clair County Court Tuesday for a hearing regarding...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
WEAR
Severe winter storm hits Texas, causing flight cancellations, at least 1 death
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE/TND) — Severe winter weather hit the state of Texas on Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of nearly 1,500 flights nationwide and causing at least one death. The Texas Department of Transportation's Austin Division is encouraging drivers to stay home, if possible, over the next few days...
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
foxsports640.com
Florida woman who thought cats were screaming outside of her home discovers abandoned baby
MULBERRY, FL– A woman who thought she heard cats screaming and fighting outside of her home went outside to discover what she was hearing was an abandoned baby. The incident…
WEAR
Texas resources adequate to address winter storm, Abbott says
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas' electrical grid should not face any challenges during the severe winter weather this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference on Tuesday. "The power grid, itself, is functioning very efficiently as we speak right now, and there is not anticipated to be...
wbrc.com
Suspects in Hoover robbery arrested in Kentucky
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBRC) - Four Illinois men believed responsible for an early morning break-in of Belk at the Riverchase Galleria are now in custody in a Kentucky Jail. Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are each facing charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property in Hoover.
WEAR
Northwest Florida church hosts fundraiser to aid churches damaged by storms
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- There is a chance to help churches in Northwest Florida this weekend. The Gregg Chapel AME Church is hosting a fundraiser benefitting churches damaged by storms, dating back to Hurricane Michael. It's Saturday, Feb. 4 at their location on Carson Drive. It starts at 7...
