Ensley, FL

WEAR

1 person taken to hospital after car crashes into Warrington home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at a residence at 507 Frisco Road around 1:20 p.m. in Warrington. According to officials, rescue crew responded to the residence after receiving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

MCSO: Mount Vernon man shot and killed in front of family

Mount Vernon, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a Mount Vernon man was shot and killed Friday night. Deputies responded to reports of one shot at a home on St Stephens Road at approximately 9:30pm. James Pendleton was found shot and pronounced dead at the...
MOUNT VERNON, AL
WEAR

Baby Jesus stolen from nativity scene at Florida church

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say someone stole baby Jesus from a nativity scene at a church in the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at the San Pablo Catholic Church sometime between the afternoons of Jan. 19 and 20. Two statues were damaged and...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
wbrc.com

Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Mississippi man dead after crashing into tree

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road and hit a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
FLORIDA STATE
Kristen Walters

Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama

A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WEAR

Texas resources adequate to address winter storm, Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas' electrical grid should not face any challenges during the severe winter weather this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference on Tuesday. "The power grid, itself, is functioning very efficiently as we speak right now, and there is not anticipated to be...
TEXAS STATE
wbrc.com

Suspects in Hoover robbery arrested in Kentucky

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBRC) - Four Illinois men believed responsible for an early morning break-in of Belk at the Riverchase Galleria are now in custody in a Kentucky Jail. Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are each facing charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property in Hoover.
HOOVER, AL

