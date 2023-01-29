ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Lj Swinney
7d ago

This was the worst I have seen this was worse than Rodney King beating it's something more about this attack that we don't know yet it's something else to this beating this seems like this was targeted

Reply(8)
18
xxx.
7d ago

We have no leadership in Memphis . Crime is outrageous, people are afraid to go anywhere. It’s sickening . We need good , smart , strong leaders .

Reply(4)
17
blanchie gilson
6d ago

Trump can see horror in the Tyre Nichols case and can not see the horrific in the INSURRECTION ON JANUARY 6, 2020 IN WHICH HE WANTED TO BE A PART OF. HE TALK FROM BOTH SIDE OF HIS MOUTH.

Reply(1)
11
 

