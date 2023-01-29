ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Sacramento vice mayor Eric Guerra appointed to Air Resource Board

Sacramento’s Vice Mayor Eric Guerra has been appointed to California’s Air Resource Board, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. Guerra, 44, has been on the Sacramento City Council since 2015 and previously was a consultant for the state Senate. Guerra grew up as a migrant farmworker in Esparto and graduated from Sacramento State University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering and a master's in public policy. He is in his seventh year as a member of the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and served as the chair for four years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave.  We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Quinceañeras Expo takes place in Sacramento County

Teenagers and their families were excited to stop by the Quinceañeras Expo Sacramento at McClellan Park over the weekend. Organizers said it was a one-stop shop for everything teens need for the party of their dreams. A quinceañera is a celebration of a Hispanic or Latina girl’s transition to...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Republican lawmakers announce proposals to stop crime in California

CHICO, Calif. - Assembly lawmakers met with law enforcement in Sacramento Monday to announce new legislation to stop crime in California. “You know, as a mother and a teacher, just seeing all the crime and the shootings, it scares me for my baby," said Alex Charlon who lives in Chico.
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa

Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
saccityexpress.com

Photo of the Day: 1/31/23

After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Racist fliers concern Folsom residents

Fliers with racist messages were found strewn about in the front yards of several homes in a well-known Folsom neighborhood last Friday, prompting an investigation which is now underway by the Folsom Police Department. Residents of Callander Way reported that fliers were found on specific driveways early Friday morning. The...
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need

A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex

SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
SACRAMENTO, CA

