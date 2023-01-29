Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
KCRA.com
Sacramento city leaders approve purchase of armored vehicle despite community pushback
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of an armored vehicle for the city's police force. The vote drew pushback from some in the community, especially in light of the recent push for police accountability. Community organizations are also calling for the creation of...
KCRA.com
Sacramento vice mayor Eric Guerra appointed to Air Resource Board
Sacramento’s Vice Mayor Eric Guerra has been appointed to California’s Air Resource Board, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. Guerra, 44, has been on the Sacramento City Council since 2015 and previously was a consultant for the state Senate. Guerra grew up as a migrant farmworker in Esparto and graduated from Sacramento State University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering and a master's in public policy. He is in his seventh year as a member of the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and served as the chair for four years.
Economic mobility adviser Michael Tubbs says inequities and old narratives about multifamily housing need to be fixed
Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs has been an advocate for overcoming adversity since he was a child. No surprise, then, that California’s housing shortage — and broader poverty crisis — has been a major focal point throughout his political career. In 2016, Tubbs was elected as mayor...
"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave. We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
KCRA.com
'We appreciate you': Tyre Nichols' siblings in Sacramento thank hundreds of supporters at skate park vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Monday night at Regency Community Skate Park in North Natomas fora vigil for Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old, who was fatally beaten by police in Memphis, grew up in Sacramento and was a student in the Twin Rivers Unified School District. His friends and family...
KCRA.com
Quinceañeras Expo takes place in Sacramento County
Teenagers and their families were excited to stop by the Quinceañeras Expo Sacramento at McClellan Park over the weekend. Organizers said it was a one-stop shop for everything teens need for the party of their dreams. A quinceañera is a celebration of a Hispanic or Latina girl’s transition to...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sac office buildings converted to housing, body cam of police shooting Tracy teen, Tyre Nichols laid to rest
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
actionnewsnow.com
Republican lawmakers announce proposals to stop crime in California
CHICO, Calif. - Assembly lawmakers met with law enforcement in Sacramento Monday to announce new legislation to stop crime in California. “You know, as a mother and a teacher, just seeing all the crime and the shootings, it scares me for my baby," said Alex Charlon who lives in Chico.
KCRA.com
Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa
Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 1/31/23
After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
$1M available to Sacramento community organizations for 'high-need' area projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials are calling for community-based organizations to help develop 10 previously approved projects across North and South Sacramento. Up to $1 million in Measure U funding will be made available to organizations applying to help launch these projects. The purpose of the projects involve youth...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigil for Tyre Nichols at Sac skatepark, Stockton fire investigated as homicide, high cost of PG&E in NorCal
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento-area Assemblyman violated campaign rules, failed to report all income from Kiley
A Folsom assemblyman violated campaign finance rules when he failed to disclose income he earned working for his former boss, U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, according to a California Fair Political Practices Commission warning letter. The California FPPC said Republican Assemblyman Josh Hoover did not report earnings from working on then-Rocklin...
goldcountrymedia.com
Racist fliers concern Folsom residents
Fliers with racist messages were found strewn about in the front yards of several homes in a well-known Folsom neighborhood last Friday, prompting an investigation which is now underway by the Folsom Police Department. Residents of Callander Way reported that fliers were found on specific driveways early Friday morning. The...
KCRA.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
Fox40
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
KCRA.com
While law enforcement scrutiny increases, Sacramento County explains its deputy-hiring process
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month at the hands of Memphis police has much of the country taking a close look at law enforcement. It is a discussion that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is not shying away from. "Scrutiny is...
Fox40
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Sacramento area this spring
(KTXL) — A new location of the fried chicken fingers chain Raising Cane’s is expected to open in the Sacramento area in the next few months. Raising Cane’s is known for its minimalistic menu which offers only chicken fingers, its signature dipping sauce and a limited number of sides.
1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex
SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
