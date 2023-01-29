ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barack, Michelle Obama issue statement on ‘unjustified’ beating of Tyre Nichols

President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, tweeted a somber reminder Saturday about police brutality in America after horrific footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols emerged. “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the couple tweeted. Read more of the Post’s coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges Over an hour of footage reveals horror of fatal Tyre Nichols police beating Who was Tyre Nichols? What we know about his death, arrest by Memphis police Five police officers involved with the beating — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 — were charged with Nichols’ murder and surrendered to law enforcement Thursday. They are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.
Hip Hop World Reacts To Deadly Police Beating Of Tyre Nichols

Hip Hop artists including Coi Leray, Pusha T and Russ have reacted to the release of footage of Tyre Nichols’ brutal death in Memphis with anger and calls for justice. The video of Nichols’ arrest and subsequent assault at the hands of Memphis Police officers was released around 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday (January 27), nearly three weeks after the incident occurred on January 7. According to Sky News, the video is an hour-long compilation of four clips captured by police bodycams and CCTV cameras.
Laid To Rest: George Floyd's Family & Biden White House Officials To Attend Tyre Nichols' Funeral In Memphis

The family of late George Floyd and four Biden White House officials are set to attend the funeral services of Tyre Nichols on February 1 in Memphis, Tennessee, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Floyd family's presence at the celebration of life is a haunting reminder of continued acts of police brutality since Floyd's 2020 death sparked outrage across the country. Almost a month after five Memphis police officers beat Nichols, 29, to death after a traffic stop, the young man will be laid to rest. Prior to their announcement about heading to Memphis for the funeral service, the Floyd family...
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
FBI finds no classified documents at Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home

(The Hill) — Federal investigators on Wednesday found no documents with classified markings during a search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home, his attorney said in a statement. The FBI conducted a search of the residence from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Wednesday in cooperation with...
Hochul’s $227B budget helps NYC transit, migrant response

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed dramatic spending to help New York City handle a wave of international migrants and to stabilize its reeling public transit system with her $227 billion state budget Wednesday, even as she warned of tougher economic times ahead. The wide-ranging...
