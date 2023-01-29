Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
The Mars Volta band to perform at Abraham Chavez Theatre
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mars Volta rock band from El Paso will be performing at the Abraham Chavez Theatre this year. The band, which formed in 2001, will play at the theater on May 14. Special guest Teri Gender Bender will also perform. Presale for tickets starts...
KFOX 14
YISD appionts new principal to Valle Verde Early College High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valle Verde Early College High School is getting a new principal on Monday. The Ysleta Independent School District appointed Claudia Canava-Flores as the new principal of the school. Canava-Flores, who currently serves as assistant principal at Riverside High School, began her career in education...
KFOX 14
McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
KFOX 14
Drivers heading east during Texas Winter storm return to El Paso
VAN HORN, Texas (KFOX14) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and other parts of the U.S. Tuesday. Some El Pasoans on the road near the Permian Basin said the icy weather is too dangerous to be out. Veronica De La Cruz was headed to Houston on Interstate 10...
KFOX 14
El Paso mother searches for answers after son injured at Guillen Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — "He couldn’t move his hands, his legs, his vision. Couldn’t see, talk, nothing," Sarai Mendoza said about her son who fell unconscious at Guillen Middle School in El Segundo Barrio Tuesday. Brandon Mendoza, 12, was taken to University Medical Center and then...
KFOX 14
Welding program sparks high schools students' interest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High schoolers get a chance to become certified for jobs in the industrial and commercial welding industries as they learn from experts. Premier High School and Sun City Welding Academy teamed so students could learn a new trade. A welding and fabrication shop at...
KFOX 14
Grant given to YWCA to offer free child care to qualifying families in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region received a grant from the city of El Paso. The grant allows the YWCA to offer free childcare to qualifying families. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The...
KFOX 14
Marco Antonio Solis 'El Buki' to perform at the Don Haskins Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis also known as "El Buki" will perform in El Paso. Solis will launch his 40-day world tour in 2023 that starts in March in California and include five stops in Texas. Solis will perform in El Paso at the...
KFOX 14
El Paso ranked among top 10 cities in the US to get married, study says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and a study revealed that the Sun City was among the top ten cities in the country to get married. El Paso ranked number eight and Las Cruces was ranked number 24, according to WalletHub. Anyone who’s...
KFOX 14
14-year-old El Pasoan host of popular 'Schoolyard Sports' podcast
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A teen from El Paso is running his own sports podcast, Schoolyard Sports. The past two years have been successful for Lane Frank. Frank has a talent for sports casting. He has more than 100 episodes online. Lil Yachty and Aaron Jones have been...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans have mixed feelings about county issuing $59 million in non-voter approved debt
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Nearly 60 million dollars worth of improvement and renovation projects are soon coming to El Paso County. A total of $59 million in Certificates of Obligation was approved by county commissioners Monday. From that, $32 million will go towards transportation in parts of far...
KFOX 14
El Paso woman known as 'Kiss Lady' recognized by The Hershey Company
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was recognized by The Hershey Company as being the "Kiss Lady." Mary Riehl has handed out Hershey's Kisses to community members at the Wellington Chew Senior Center for several years. Her son Alan sent a letter to The Hershey Company...
KFOX 14
El Pasoan saves money by raising chickens
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Since the egg shortage started, a lot of people have asked me where they can get eggs in El Paso. Urban chicken farmers are not a dime a dozen but I found one in the city and he has some great tips. Of course,...
KFOX 14
Advocate Health Advisors we provide expertise in the Medicare environment in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Advocate Health Advisors is committed to helping El Paso seniors. If you have Medicare or Medicaid or dual coverage we can help you obtain additional benefits such as. - Food Card Benefit. - Personal Emergency Response System. - Dental. - Vision. - Hearing. -...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
KFOX 14
Main break repaired after 50 customers were without water in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 12-in main break was repaired Thursday in west El Paso. According to the El Paso Water outage map, about 50 customers were without water for most of the morning. The water main break was reported in the N. Mesa and Mesa Hills area.
KFOX 14
Child at El Segundo Barrio school taken to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A child at a school in El Segundo Barrio was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The El Paso Independent School District said a student at Guillen Middle School was injured by accident during...
KFOX 14
El Paso city reps express need for changes following dog attack in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Commissioners vote to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Millions of dollars for improvements to be made on a variety of facilities across El Paso County were approved Monday. In a 4 to 1 vote, El Paso County Commissioners approved issuing $59 million in certificates of obligation for its first major capital plan that addresses a list of projects.
