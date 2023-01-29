ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

KFOX 14

The Mars Volta band to perform at Abraham Chavez Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mars Volta rock band from El Paso will be performing at the Abraham Chavez Theatre this year. The band, which formed in 2001, will play at the theater on May 14. Special guest Teri Gender Bender will also perform. Presale for tickets starts...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

YISD appionts new principal to Valle Verde Early College High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valle Verde Early College High School is getting a new principal on Monday. The Ysleta Independent School District appointed Claudia Canava-Flores as the new principal of the school. Canava-Flores, who currently serves as assistant principal at Riverside High School, began her career in education...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Welding program sparks high schools students' interest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High schoolers get a chance to become certified for jobs in the industrial and commercial welding industries as they learn from experts. Premier High School and Sun City Welding Academy teamed so students could learn a new trade. A welding and fabrication shop at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Marco Antonio Solis 'El Buki' to perform at the Don Haskins Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis also known as "El Buki" will perform in El Paso. Solis will launch his 40-day world tour in 2023 that starts in March in California and include five stops in Texas. Solis will perform in El Paso at the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

14-year-old El Pasoan host of popular 'Schoolyard Sports' podcast

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A teen from El Paso is running his own sports podcast, Schoolyard Sports. The past two years have been successful for Lane Frank. Frank has a talent for sports casting. He has more than 100 episodes online. Lil Yachty and Aaron Jones have been...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoan saves money by raising chickens

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Since the egg shortage started, a lot of people have asked me where they can get eggs in El Paso. Urban chicken farmers are not a dime a dozen but I found one in the city and he has some great tips. Of course,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
EL PASO, TX

