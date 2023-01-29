ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Paxton Township, PA

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
New Cumberland County physical therapy clinic opens

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah University has expanded its Health curriculum with a new way to serve the community. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new Phoenix Physical Therapy outpatient clinic, located at Messiah’s Winding Hill facility in Upper Allen Township. The clinic will...
Pennsylvania highway survey announced by PennDOT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced they are seeking the public’s input on traffic safety and driving practices through its online survey. The survey is on PennDOT’s website and is open through Feb. 28. All responses are anonymous and the survey should take around five minutes to complete.
Worst floods in Pennsylvania history

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is no stranger to flooding. Flooding happens along streams and creeks from heavy rainfalls or remnants of tropical cyclones. But some of the floods broke records of the wrong kind along streams, creeks, and rivers. Here are four of the worst floods that the commonwealth...
Pa. Lottery winner claim over $221M in January scratch-off prizes

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that scratch-off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January. This includes one top prize worth $5 million claimed from a Philadelphia player, and three top prizes of $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties.
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts more winter in 2023

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted more weeks of winter after he saw his shadow this morning at Gobbler’s Knob. According to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development traditional has been taking place for 137 years. “It is an honor for...
Strong wind suspends third round at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A strong wind was more than just a menace at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It brought the tournament to a halt Saturday because of two holes on one of the courses, and set up a Monday finish without the amateurs. Keith Mitchell made...
