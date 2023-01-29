Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Legislation to rename Pa. bridge after a local fallen firefighter to be proposed
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Rep. Thomas Kutz (R-Cumberland) announced earlier today that he will be introducing legislation to rename a Pennsylvania bridge after a fallen firefighter. The proposed legislation would officially rename the Pa. Rt. 34 bridge that crosses over Mountain Creek in Mt. Holly Springs Borough. According...
abc27.com
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
abc27.com
New Cumberland County physical therapy clinic opens
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah University has expanded its Health curriculum with a new way to serve the community. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new Phoenix Physical Therapy outpatient clinic, located at Messiah’s Winding Hill facility in Upper Allen Township. The clinic will...
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
abc27.com
Pennsylvania highway survey announced by PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced they are seeking the public’s input on traffic safety and driving practices through its online survey. The survey is on PennDOT’s website and is open through Feb. 28. All responses are anonymous and the survey should take around five minutes to complete.
abc27.com
Worst floods in Pennsylvania history
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is no stranger to flooding. Flooding happens along streams and creeks from heavy rainfalls or remnants of tropical cyclones. But some of the floods broke records of the wrong kind along streams, creeks, and rivers. Here are four of the worst floods that the commonwealth...
abc27.com
Pa. Lottery winner claim over $221M in January scratch-off prizes
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that scratch-off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January. This includes one top prize worth $5 million claimed from a Philadelphia player, and three top prizes of $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties.
abc27.com
Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals among America’s best, new study shows
(WTAJ) — A new list of the 250 Best Hospitals in America reveals that 20 of the best are right here in Pennsylvania. The list comes from Healthgrades.com who compiled Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) from 2019 to 2022. Of the top 250...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
abc27.com
Rozzi says Cutler is the problem, works on crafting ‘Rozzi Rules’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The State House, which has been in a state of paralysis for more than a month, has no rules, no session day, and apparently no plan on how to move forward. It does, however, have a Speaker who has been mostly silent up until now. Tomorrow,...
abc27.com
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts more winter in 2023
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted more weeks of winter after he saw his shadow this morning at Gobbler’s Knob. According to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development traditional has been taking place for 137 years. “It is an honor for...
abc27.com
Strong wind suspends third round at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A strong wind was more than just a menace at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It brought the tournament to a halt Saturday because of two holes on one of the courses, and set up a Monday finish without the amateurs. Keith Mitchell made...
