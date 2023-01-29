ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, GA

WCTV

Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

APD searching for missing boy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket. Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman has been identified by authorities after being found injured in Newton 37 years ago, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The woman was found injured and unconscious on the side of the road of Highway 91 North on May 14, 1985,...
NEWTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Jan. 27 after a man said his wife was inside their home damaging items. APD says the victim told police that when he got home and...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta men arrest for stealing a PS5

VALDOSTA – Two men from Valdosta were arrested for armed robbery of a PlayStation 5 from a local victim through Facebook Marketplace. Arrested 1: Marquavious Simpson, African American male, 23 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Tyeshawn Kenneth Jackson, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested for firing gun from car

VALDOSTA – 43-year-old Valdosta resident, Fentriss White, was arrested by Valdosta police after firing a gun towards people. Arrested: Fentriss White, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 8:03 pm., a citizen called E911 to report that an unknown African American...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

2 charged in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive. “Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee Police urging vigilance amid recent teen crime uptick

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After four teens were arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman who gave them a ride on Jan. 25 and a Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare employee was reportedly attacked on Jan. 19 Tallahassee Police Department are calling both cases “crimes of opportunity.”. TPD said neither instance was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office bombarded with new animal control role

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has some added stress after taking on animal control responsibilities. That decision had residents panicked about the state of their public safety and pets. The change came from the Thomas County Board of Commissioners and the Thomasville Thomas County Humane...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

