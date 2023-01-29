LSU’s offense continued to take steps in the right direction but a red hot shooting night from Missouri kept the purple and gold at bay 87-77. It’s the ninth straight loss for the purple and gold but one where LSU started to show signs of life on the offensive end but at the detriment to its defense. It’s the first time the purple and gold scored 70+ points in a game since Jan. 3, that narrow loss to Kentucky that started this losing streak.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO