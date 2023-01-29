ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

LSU drops ninth straight, runs into red hot Missouri in 87-77 loss

LSU’s offense continued to take steps in the right direction but a red hot shooting night from Missouri kept the purple and gold at bay 87-77. It’s the ninth straight loss for the purple and gold but one where LSU started to show signs of life on the offensive end but at the detriment to its defense. It’s the first time the purple and gold scored 70+ points in a game since Jan. 3, that narrow loss to Kentucky that started this losing streak.
BATON ROUGE, LA
atlantanewsfirst.com

WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight covers National Signing Day 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1. Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through Apr. 1 for D1 football and Aug. 1 for D2 football. For a look at the top commitments set to take place Wednesday click here.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season

The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville versus Georgia Tech

The Jackets hit the road in what some are considering a make-or-break game against last place Louisville. Tipoff is 7 PM. Tech opens with Rodney Howard, Miles Kelly, Deebo Coleman, Kyle Sturdivant, and Ja'von Franklin.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia Tech was the Right Move for Bailey Stockton

At one time, Georgia Tech was a completely foreign place to Bailey Stockton. The slot receiver from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia (just outside of Athens) had never been to campus and had never had that first-hand experience with the program or its facilities. That changed on a...
ATLANTA, GA
beckersspine.com

Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery

Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
GEORGIA STATE
scoopotp.com

Ms Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe Open in Smyrna

Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
SMYRNA, GA
weisradio.com

Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way

Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
ROME, GA
11Alive

Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says

ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tyre Nichols: Peacefully protesting Georgians question role of National Guard at demonstrations

ATLANTA - For the second day in a row, a group of Georgians gathered in Downtown Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park to protest the murder of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old man was beaten to near death by five Memphis police officers. With two peaceful demonstrations under their belt, some protestors have expressed a concern against the presence of Georgia's National Guard.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Check Out This Black Female Owned Wellness Spot During Black History Month

Atlanta is a black Mecca for hundreds of black owned businesses, so it’s only right to put a spotlight on some of the budding businesses this year. As Atlanta continues to grow, so does the amount of successful black owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Experience an elevated workout experience as well as a soothing spa day.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

