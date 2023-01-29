Read full article on original website
LSU drops ninth straight, runs into red hot Missouri in 87-77 loss
LSU’s offense continued to take steps in the right direction but a red hot shooting night from Missouri kept the purple and gold at bay 87-77. It’s the ninth straight loss for the purple and gold but one where LSU started to show signs of life on the offensive end but at the detriment to its defense. It’s the first time the purple and gold scored 70+ points in a game since Jan. 3, that narrow loss to Kentucky that started this losing streak.
atlantanewsfirst.com
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight covers National Signing Day 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1. Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through Apr. 1 for D1 football and Aug. 1 for D2 football. For a look at the top commitments set to take place Wednesday click here.
The ideal LSU baseball opening weekend pitching rotation
It’s one of the questions that everyone who follows LSU baseball wants to know the answer to at every media day. While Jay Johnson didn’t give away all of his inside secrets, the Tigers’ pitching rotation is in a great spot as the Feb. 17 opener nears.
2024 four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson names final three, set to announce
Ju'Juan Johnson has named a final three of Colorado, Florida and LSU with his college decision looming. The four-star athlete prospect from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy plans to announce at his school this coming Saturday around 9:30 am (MST). Johnson has visited each of his finalists. He was most recently...
Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season
The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
Louisville versus Georgia Tech
The Jackets hit the road in what some are considering a make-or-break game against last place Louisville. Tipoff is 7 PM. Tech opens with Rodney Howard, Miles Kelly, Deebo Coleman, Kyle Sturdivant, and Ja'von Franklin.
Georgia Tech was the Right Move for Bailey Stockton
At one time, Georgia Tech was a completely foreign place to Bailey Stockton. The slot receiver from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia (just outside of Athens) had never been to campus and had never had that first-hand experience with the program or its facilities. That changed on a...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery
Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in Georgia
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
scoopotp.com
Ms Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe Open in Smyrna
Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
Breaking news & breaking barriers -- Jocelyn Dorsey did it all as Atlanta’s first Black news anchor
Jocelyn is Atlanta’s first African American news anchor who did so much for our station and our community throughout her 45 years at WSB-TV.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
Stetson Bennett left the detention center just a few hours after his arrest. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth" Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta...
weisradio.com
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to send back $10M of unused COVID-relief housing funds
Atlanta city officials say they were unable to allocate millions of dollars in COVID-relief funds to citizens in the time allotted. They say they now have to send the rest back to Washington, D.C.
Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says
ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
fox5atlanta.com
Tyre Nichols: Peacefully protesting Georgians question role of National Guard at demonstrations
ATLANTA - For the second day in a row, a group of Georgians gathered in Downtown Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park to protest the murder of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old man was beaten to near death by five Memphis police officers. With two peaceful demonstrations under their belt, some protestors have expressed a concern against the presence of Georgia's National Guard.
Fulton, GA D.A. Fani Willis Faces an Uphill Re-Election Climb in 2024 Now That She Knows There’s No Case Against Trump
A source inside the Fulton DA’s office has confirmed that the special grand jury found no criminal evidence against former president Donald Trump – a fact that Willis is desperately trying to keep sealed.
secretatlanta.co
Check Out This Black Female Owned Wellness Spot During Black History Month
Atlanta is a black Mecca for hundreds of black owned businesses, so it’s only right to put a spotlight on some of the budding businesses this year. As Atlanta continues to grow, so does the amount of successful black owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Experience an elevated workout experience as well as a soothing spa day.
