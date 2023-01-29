ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Austin in Philippines to discuss larger US military presence

MANILA – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the Philippines on Wednesday for talks about deploying U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps to ramp up deterrence against China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. Austin flew from South Korea,...
WASHINGTON STATE
News4Jax.com

Pakistan blames 'security lapse' for mosque blast; 100 dead

PESHAWAR – A suicide bombing that struck inside a mosque at a police and government compound in northwest Pakistan reflects “security lapses,” current and former officials said as the death toll from the devastating blast climbed to 100 on Tuesday. The blast, which ripped through a Sunni...
News4Jax.com

What's behind the Pakistani Taliban's insurgency?

ISLAMABAD – When a suicide bomber struck a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, suspicion immediately fell on the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. In a post on Twitter, a commander for the group, Sarbakaf Mohmand, claimed responsibility...
WASHINGTON STATE
News4Jax.com

Day of disruption in UK as hundreds of thousands join strike

LONDON – Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports on the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions stepped up pressure on the government Wednesday to provide better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
News4Jax.com

North Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to allies' drills

SEOUL – North Korea on Thursday threatened the “toughest reaction” to the United States’ expanding joint military exercises with South Korea to counter the North’s growing nuclear weapons ambitions, claiming that the allies were pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”. The statement by...
WASHINGTON STATE
News4Jax.com

In Congo, activists look to Pope to boost forest protections

Local climate activists in Congo are hoping Pope Francis' visit will help spur action to protect the country's rainforest from oil and gas interests. The Pope's call to protect Congo's “great green lungs of the world” on Tuesday was welcomed by campaigners who see the papal visit as a fresh opportunity to highlight threats to the country's biodiversity and global climate goals.
News4Jax.com

US opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China

WELLINGTON – The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d’affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.

Comments / 0

Community Policy