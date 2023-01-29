1 dead after wreck ended in car fire near Clarendon

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information about a wreck that ended in a car fire resulting in one man dead near Clarendon.

According to a DPS press release, at around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, John Albright, 39, of Fort Worth, Texas was driving westbound on US 287 in a 1996 Buick Park Avenue.

Officials said while traveling westbound Albright’s car veered off the roadway and entered the north ditch.

DPS detailed that the car traveled through the ditch and continued north toward railroad tracks.

DPS added that the car struck the railroad tracks and was catapulted over them, eventually landing on the north side of the tracks and catching fire.