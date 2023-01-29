Read full article on original website
alaskafish.news
Kodiak crabbers go fishing!
Kodiak crabbers are going fishing, even though in the end they didn’t get the prices they originally had hoped for. On Saturday, the 121 permit holders represented by the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative agreed to separate deals with the processors for which they individually fish. Alaska Pacific Seafoods and Pacific Seafoods are paying $3.35 a pound, Ocean Beauty is paying $3.25 plus profit sharing, and Trident has stayed at $3.25 with no profit sharing.
kmxt.org
Talk of the Rock: All things Kodiak bears
Nate Svoboda and Bill Dunker from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Kodiak office stop by the station to discuss what Kodiak bears are up to in the middle of winter, bear education programs for school kids, and this summer’s busy bear season in town.
