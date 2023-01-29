ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMM3w_0kUsT5fS00

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.

Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said.

Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Police did not provide any other identifying information about the teen or the infants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 28

eatitallup84
3d ago

Two at 17 that has to be hard. I have four and it’s not easy . Please return home and get some help so those twins could have a good life ahead of them.

Reply
12
the one and only
4d ago

Pray that the babies are safe and mom as well she might be overwhelmed and needs support

Reply(4)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

16-year-old NYC boy possibly stabbed by other teen in romantic feud over girl: cops

A 16-year-old boy stabbed in the stomach near his high school may have been attacked by a romantic rival in a feud over a girl, police officials said Wednesday. The young victim was seriously wounded while leaving the International School of Liberal Arts in the Bronx with his girlfriend around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press briefing. “He’s in critical condition. So this isn’t a random one. He [was] specifically targeted,” Essig told reporters. “We believe it might be the perpetrator and the victim are fighting over the same girl,” he explained. Essig noted the attacker — who remained at large Wednesday — allegedly used to date the victim’s girlfriend, who also fled. “Witnesses who know the two individuals say they’ve been disputing for the past few months over this,” he said. “I wouldn’t say he’s a … fellow student right now at this point,” Essig said of the possible perpetrator. Police on Tuesday said they were looking for five males who fled the site of the stabbing on foot. Investigators are still looking for video of the incident, Essig said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are asking the public for assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday. 12-year-old Dayana Vasquez was last seen in the area of Prospect Park station on at around 7:47 am on Tuesday on her way to school. She was walking toward M.S. 442 Carroll Garden School for Innovation, located at 500 19 Street, Brooklyn, within the confines of the 72 Precinct. She is described as being 5 ‘4″ in height, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with a light complexion, medium build, long, black hair and brown eyes. She The post 12-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

12-year-old shot inside building lobby in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday evening, police said. The 12-year-old was shot once in his shoulder inside a building lobby in the 300 block of Bristol Street in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. The boy was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx responded after a dead body was found in the basement of a building at 130 West 169th Street in High Bridge on Tuesday. At around 10:30 pm, police located a 62-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim showed signs of apparent head trauma. A 51-year-old male ‘person of interest’ was taken into custody for questioning, according to police at the time. Today, the NYPD announced the arrest of Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx. He was charged with murder, manslaughter The post Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder

A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said.  His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man found dead inside apartment, roommate arrested: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found dead with head trauma inside his Highbridge apartment Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of his roommate, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:35 p.m. found the 62-year-old man unresponsive with a head wound inside the basement apartment on West 169th Street […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed in the Bronx; Group of 5 flees: NYPD

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said. He was at Jerome Avenue and East 195th Street when he was attacked around 2:40 p.m., officials said. A group of five people fled the scene. They headed south on Jerome Avenue. The […]
BRONX, NY
NBC Philadelphia

NYC Instagram Model Charged with Killing Sleeping Dad, Stabbing Sister Over Laptop

The 22-year-old Instagram model accused of using a kitchen knife and hammer to ruthlessly murder her father as he slept on a couch at their Brooklyn home in late December, a bloodbath she first blamed on two violent strangers, was driven to kill because of an argument over a laptop, prosecutors revealed at her court arraignment this week.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree brags: ‘I’ll be out on bail in 24 hours’

Two crooks committed six gunpoint robberies in a two-hour span in the city early Tuesday — and one of them brazenly declared “I’ll be out on bail in 24 hours” when he was arrested, according to police and video of the bust. The two men — both out on parole and arrested just two weeks ago on drug charges — traveled in a white Toyota Sienna minivan and robbed either personal property, cash or both from their victims, cops said. No one was hurt. The duo was arrested when they crashed their ride in the Bronx following the string of heists — and one of them seemed confident...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy