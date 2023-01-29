Read full article on original website
Related
legalexaminer.com
Ways To Straighten Hair Without Dangerous Cancer-Causing Chemicals
Hair straightening chemicals are in demand in the U.S., especially among Black women — this demographic makes up the majority of consumers. While the popularity of hair relaxers has declined recently, the market size is still expected to reach $854 million by 2028. These relaxers are typically sold in cream and solid forms, and the chemicals they contain are effective because they break disulfide bonds to change hair texture. These products are marketed as all-natural and safe to use and can be found on grocery store shelves. But recent research is giving women a reason to take a break from hair straightening chemicals. A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a concerning link between hair straightening products and uterine cancer.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
What Are The Symptoms Of Walking Pneumonia?
Walking pneumonia, while mild compared to its traditional counterpart, should still be treated by a medical professional. Here are the symptoms to look out for.
Woman Told She Has Terminal Cancer After Neck Pain Dismissed by Doctors
Julie McAlaney was eventually diagnosed with multiple myeloma and told by doctors that she had two to five years to live.
I Stopped Taking My HIV Pills
“My only concern,” my doctor said to me with a tremendously heavy pause, “is that you’re working with a lot back there.” This was the politest way I’ve ever heard someone say I have a fat ass. I could see why he approached the topic...
verywellhealth.com
When to Go to the ER for Diverticulitis
Severe diverticulitis symptoms, including sudden, intense, and continuing lower-abdominal or low-back pain, ongoing fever, excessive nausea and vomiting, persistent diarrhea, and blood in your stools, indicate you might need to go to the hospital. Severe diverticulitis may lead to complications that require immediate medical attention. This article reviews severe symptoms...
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of bone cancer?
Primary bone cancer, which is cancer that begins in bones, is very rare. Other types of cancer can spread to bones. Knowing the early signs of bone cancer may help a person get a prompt diagnosis and improve their outlook. symptom of bone cancer, whether cancer originates in the bones...
Medical News Today
What to know about right side stroke
The brain is a complex organ with several different areas. When a stroke damages the right side of the brain, it may cause some unique long-term effects. of death in the United States. It happens when a blocked or ruptured blood vessel limits blood flow, and therefore, oxygen, to part of the brain. This lack of oxygen causes brain cells to die.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of tailbone cancer?
Cancer in the tailbone, also known as the coccyx, may be a chordoma or a cancer that has spread from elsewhere in the body. Symptoms include pain, noticeable mass, and weakness or numbness in the lower back and legs. Chordomas are a rare type of cancer that can grow anywhere...
wdfxfox34.com
What Is the Most Effective Substance Abuse Treatment Available?
Originally Posted On: https://www.marrinc.org/what-is-the-most-effective-substance-abuse-treatment-available/. Addiction is one of the most common health conditions in the US, probably more so than you think. Believe it or not, 1 in 10 adults in the US will experience substance use disorder (SUD) at some point in their lives, and 75% of them will never receive treatment.
Medical News Today
Early symptoms of hepatitis C: What are they?
People may not show early symptoms of hepatitis C, so they can be unaware that they have the infection. However, when symptoms appear, these may be nonspecific, such as nausea, fever, and stomach pains. As hepatitis C lingers and becomes a chronic (long-term) condition, individuals still. symptoms or can continue...
US News and World Report
What to Eat, Drink and Do When You Are Constipated
If you’re feeling constipated, a change in what you eat, drink and do could help improve your condition. Come clean. It’s not potty talk to acknowledge your difficulty going. It happens to everyone sooner or later: Constipation. Maybe you don’t poop for days at a time, but you...
Medical News Today
What are some types of pain medication?
Various types of pain medication can treat different pain syndromes. Each drug treats specific types of pain, such as long lasting or short-term pain. Some pain medications are available over the counter (OTC) at the pharmacy. Stronger pain relievers require a doctor’s prescription. The right pain medication depends on several factors, such as the cause and intensity of pain.
verywellhealth.com
Why Do My Fingers Itch?
Itchy fingers can feel like a slight irritation that goes away, but it can also be severe and accompanied by a rash or other symptoms. Multiple causes are associated with an excessive itch on the fingers and hands. This article discusses the causes and possible treatment options for itchy fingers.
Medical News Today
Drug-induced heart failure: Risks and more
Drug-induced heart failure can occur if a drug damages the heart, reducing its ability to pump blood throughout the body. Drugs can either cause heart failure or worsen preexisting heart failure. Many prescription and over-the-counter drugs. the heart or worsen heart failure. Doctors usually recommend that people with heart failure...
msn.com
Unlocking the Nutritional Benefits of Bay Leaves: Expert Advice
“The enzymes in bay leaves can help calm indigestion” - Hannah Purtle, Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics. “Cook soups and lentils with bay leaf for improved digestion” - Michael Colangelo, Master of Science (M.S.) in Nutrition. → Bay leaf: See more perspectives. → Love Bay leaf? Get nutritional...
What Happens To Your Eggs After A Partial Hysterectomy?
While many have a better idea of what occurs during a hysterectomy, many may be curious about what exactly happens to the eggs during a partial hysterectomy.
Medical News Today
Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?
A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
When Should You Become Concerned About Acid Reflux?
For some, treating acid reflux may consist of some over-the-counter medication. However, knowing when it can turn into something more serious is crucial.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: What is degenerative disk disease?
I've been struggling with back stiffness and pain for a long time, but it has gotten worse in the last few years. My doctor told me that I have degenerative disk disease. What exactly does that mean? Is it common and what can I do to feel better?. ANSWER: Degenerative...
Comments / 0