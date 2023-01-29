ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

ACC leader Clemson basketball falls at Boston College

Clemson basketball, the ACC leader, lost for only the second time in a dozen league games this season, falling 64-52 against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Tigers (18-5, 10-2) had a double-digit lead in the first half but fell behind by the break and shot less than 20% in the second half, and could never catch up. Boston College improves to 11-12, 4-8.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball score vs. Boston College: Live updates

For Clemson basketball, almost every game these days is historic. The Tigers, ranked No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll and No. 20 by The Associated Press, are 18-4 and have won 10 of 11 ACC games for their best start since joining the league as an original member in 1953. With a win Tuesday night at Boston College, the Tigers would match the most regular-season wins in the ACC. They were 11-7 in 2017-18. That equaled the program-record 11 league wins (against six losses) Clemson had in the 1922-23 Southern Conference season.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football lands four-star safety to continue Georgia pipeline

Clemson football has signed more high school players from the state of Georgia than any other state in four of the last five years. The Tigers are trending that way again for the Class of 2024. Noah Dixon, a four-star safety from LaGrange, Georgia, committed to Clemson on Monday afternoon,...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy