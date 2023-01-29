Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball's breakdown at Boston College is particularly troubling as Miami looms
Clemson basketball leads the ACC because the Tigers have been poised and made clutch plays. In the previous three games, there was a one-point win at Florida State and a one-point win against Virginia Tech. Before that, back-to-back close victories on the road, by three at Virginia Tech and then by one at Pitt.
blufftontoday.com
ACC leader Clemson basketball falls at Boston College
Clemson basketball, the ACC leader, lost for only the second time in a dozen league games this season, falling 64-52 against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Tigers (18-5, 10-2) had a double-digit lead in the first half but fell behind by the break and shot less than 20% in the second half, and could never catch up. Boston College improves to 11-12, 4-8.
blufftontoday.com
Dabo Swinney's reasons Garrett Riley is new Clemson football OC from TCU to Cade Klubnik
CLEMSON – Garrett Riley’s appeal to football coach Dabo Swinney was underscored at every turn Wednesday when Swinney formally introduced his new offensive coordinator at Clemson’s new Media Center. “I think he’s one of the bright offensive minds in the game,” Swinney said. That in...
blufftontoday.com
Three Clemson football players could lose their scholarships. Here's why
CLEMSON – The only downside of seven players unexpectedly returning to Clemson football to use their COVID redshirt extra year of eligibility from the 2020 season is that it’s created a roster crunch. Clemson has 88 players on scholarship and will need to have that down to 85...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball score vs. Boston College: Live updates
For Clemson basketball, almost every game these days is historic. The Tigers, ranked No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll and No. 20 by The Associated Press, are 18-4 and have won 10 of 11 ACC games for their best start since joining the league as an original member in 1953. With a win Tuesday night at Boston College, the Tigers would match the most regular-season wins in the ACC. They were 11-7 in 2017-18. That equaled the program-record 11 league wins (against six losses) Clemson had in the 1922-23 Southern Conference season.
blufftontoday.com
Unpacking Clemson football schedule 2023. Why is FSU the game of the season?
The ACC’s new scheduling model, which was adopted last June, eliminates the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions, lumping the league’s 14 teams into one massive free-for-all. This should be a good thing – at least for the fans. Although a few of the league’s coaches voted against the...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball score prediction vs. Boston College: odds, trends, scouting
Clemson basketball, the surprise of the ACC, has won 10 of 11 games since a disappointing 28-point loss to Richmond and will look to build on its first-place standing Tuesday night at Boston College. Two of Clemson’s last three wins were one-point affairs, a 51-50 slugfest against Virginia Tech and...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball moves into top 20 in AP, USA TODAY coaches' poll rankings
Clemson is a top 20 basketball team. The Tigers on Monday jumped from No. 24 to No. 20 in the Associated Press rankings and from No. 23 to No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ poll. In the past week, Clemson beat Georgia Tech by 21 points and on...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football lands four-star safety to continue Georgia pipeline
Clemson football has signed more high school players from the state of Georgia than any other state in four of the last five years. The Tigers are trending that way again for the Class of 2024. Noah Dixon, a four-star safety from LaGrange, Georgia, committed to Clemson on Monday afternoon,...
blufftontoday.com
Board of Appeals: Spartanburg County wrong in citing Sons of Confederate Veterans, flagpole
A local Sons of Confederate Veterans group won a battle in its efforts to fly a giant Confederate flag atop a 120-foot flagpole along Interstate 85 in eastern Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-3 Tuesday evening saying the county's Planning Department erred in issuing a...
Comments / 0