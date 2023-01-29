For Clemson basketball, almost every game these days is historic. The Tigers, ranked No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll and No. 20 by The Associated Press, are 18-4 and have won 10 of 11 ACC games for their best start since joining the league as an original member in 1953. With a win Tuesday night at Boston College, the Tigers would match the most regular-season wins in the ACC. They were 11-7 in 2017-18. That equaled the program-record 11 league wins (against six losses) Clemson had in the 1922-23 Southern Conference season.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO