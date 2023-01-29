ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

ocsportszone.com

OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls

Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 12th in Division 1. Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran fifth in Division 2AA, Pacifica Christian is third in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, La Habra is second and Newport Harbor sixth in 3A, Troy is fifth, St. Margaret’s sixth and El Toro sixth in 4AA, Sage Hill is fourth, El Modena fifth and Santa Ana eighth in 4AA and Irvine is fifth and Estancia sixth in 5AA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles

Brand new restaurants open every day across the Southland, usually without too much fanfare. This periodic compilation spotlights some of the most notable and under-the-radar places that have popped up recently. From the San Fernando Valley to the South Bay, from the Westside to the San Gabriel Valley — let’s dive right in. For the biggest restaurant openings in town, check out this companion list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Baywatch Community Calendar 2-2-23

Spotlight: Artist Victoria White is bringing the panache of her hometown of New Orleans to the Resin Gallery in Hermosa Beach for her first solo exhibit, “I Came to Live Out Loud.” Opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 with musical performances on a painted baby grand piano, an Elton John tribute, and a New Orleans brass band. White is a director of Indivisible Arts, an Hermosa Beach non-profit that provides art classes for young students. A portion of White’s art sales will go to the Da Vinci RISE Creative Wisdom Tools initiative. For more information about the show or Indivisible Arts, email info@indivisiblearts.org, call Rafael McMaster at (310) 297-0003 or contact White at (504) 343-0678 or victoria.p.white@gmail.com.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountyzest.com

NEW Fitness Studio in Irvine

Experience fitness in a class of its own at Club Studio located at Oak Creek® Shopping Center. Featuring five innovative boutique fitness studios, recovery services, a swimming pool and more, Club Studio is a cutting-edge facility combining specialized classes and luxury amenities. Strength: Boost your endurance in a HIIT...
IRVINE, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries

California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Homebuyers Snatch Up Trumark Homes in Rancho Mission Viejo

One of the developers for a collection of homes in Rienda—the newest neighborhood in Rancho Mission Viejo—recently announced their collection of homes had already sold out. The first two phases of Trumark Homes’ Dahlia collection, which consists of 73 homes, were quickly purchased by homebuyers shortly after hitting...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
daytrippen.com

10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips

Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laguestlist.com

Hudson House Takes Over The Sunset Strip For Their Grand Opening Celebration

From the heart of Dallas, TX, comes top restaurant group, Vandelay Hospitality, and founder Hunter Pond, who are thrilled to officially announce their first LA flagship entering the California market. Located within the heart of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, their premier eatery, Hudson House, celebrated its grand opening, with a two-night celebration where guests such as Lauren Jauregui, Emily Sears, Ryan Rottman, Jordan Gonzalez, and Malia Pyles sipped and dined on some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes which included East Coast oysters, the world’s coldest martinis and a selection of all American comfort classics. Hudson House restaurant and raw bar will debut their lively East Coast-inspired concept, offering a full-service menu focusing on healthy Californian diets, seafood delights, and rich plate presentations, satisfying the need for upscale casual dining and quality decadence. Hudson House will be open for service daily 12 pm-3 pm and 5 pm-close.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

