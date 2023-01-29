Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Payless Duped Social Media Influencers by Posing as a Fancy RetailerCeebla CuudLos Angeles, CA
Related
ocsportszone.com
OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls
Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 12th in Division 1. Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran fifth in Division 2AA, Pacifica Christian is third in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, La Habra is second and Newport Harbor sixth in 3A, Troy is fifth, St. Margaret’s sixth and El Toro sixth in 4AA, Sage Hill is fourth, El Modena fifth and Santa Ana eighth in 4AA and Irvine is fifth and Estancia sixth in 5AA.
Class of 2023 LB/WR Wyatt Mosier Commits to UCLA Football as PWO
The Bruins' latest walk-on commit could be moving to running back when he gets to Westwood ahead of the 2023 season.
Prediction: USC football will land 4-star cornerback on Signing Day
Gardena Serra (Calif.) 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant will make his college choice on Wednesday. Pleasant's top five schools include USC, Oregon, UCLA, Boston College and Cal. USC and Oregon are the two favorites to land Pleasant, but one Oregon recruiting writer recently logged a prediction ...
USC football: Which 2023 recruits could the Trojans land on National Signing Day?
The second signing window opens on Wednesday and USC is hoping to add to its 2023 class
Eater
5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles
Brand new restaurants open every day across the Southland, usually without too much fanfare. This periodic compilation spotlights some of the most notable and under-the-radar places that have popped up recently. From the San Fernando Valley to the South Bay, from the Westside to the San Gabriel Valley — let’s dive right in. For the biggest restaurant openings in town, check out this companion list.
USC football: Southern California offensive lineman prospect receives offer from Trojans
Sierra Canyon (California) offensive lineman Eugene Brooks took an unofficial to USC and he walked away with a scholarship offer
easyreadernews.com
Baywatch Community Calendar 2-2-23
Spotlight: Artist Victoria White is bringing the panache of her hometown of New Orleans to the Resin Gallery in Hermosa Beach for her first solo exhibit, “I Came to Live Out Loud.” Opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 with musical performances on a painted baby grand piano, an Elton John tribute, and a New Orleans brass band. White is a director of Indivisible Arts, an Hermosa Beach non-profit that provides art classes for young students. A portion of White’s art sales will go to the Da Vinci RISE Creative Wisdom Tools initiative. For more information about the show or Indivisible Arts, email info@indivisiblearts.org, call Rafael McMaster at (310) 297-0003 or contact White at (504) 343-0678 or victoria.p.white@gmail.com.
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
Your EDM
After 10 years, HARD Summer announces grand return to Los Angeles county for 15th anniversary event
Since its debut edition in 2008, HARD Summer has become a staple of the Southern California festival scene. After many years at LA State Historic Park, it moved to Whittier Narrows in 2014, then the Pomona Fairplex in 2015, then the Fontana Speedway, one year at Glen Helen, and has had its past couple years at NOS Events Center.
orangecountyzest.com
NEW Fitness Studio in Irvine
Experience fitness in a class of its own at Club Studio located at Oak Creek® Shopping Center. Featuring five innovative boutique fitness studios, recovery services, a swimming pool and more, Club Studio is a cutting-edge facility combining specialized classes and luxury amenities. Strength: Boost your endurance in a HIIT...
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
KCRA.com
No Powerball jackpot winner tonight, but $4 million ticket sold in Southern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While no one hit the Powerball jackpot Monday evening, one person in Southern California who came close enough bagged themselves a nearly $4 million winning ticket. At the Arco AMP PM on 16120 Slover Ave. in Fontana, a customer won a ticket that matched every number...
laloyolan.com
California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries
California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
Ask a Local: LA’s Best Tattoo Artists, Armenian Restaurants and Malibu Seafood
This year, I gave myself a birthday gift: an Ephemeral Tattoo, which is like a regular tattoo, except instead of a lifetime commitment, it only lasts nine to 15 months. That seemed like the perfect bodily commitment to me, so I got my first tattoo at their studio on La Brea in the heart of L.A.
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
thecapistranodispatch.com
Homebuyers Snatch Up Trumark Homes in Rancho Mission Viejo
One of the developers for a collection of homes in Rienda—the newest neighborhood in Rancho Mission Viejo—recently announced their collection of homes had already sold out. The first two phases of Trumark Homes’ Dahlia collection, which consists of 73 homes, were quickly purchased by homebuyers shortly after hitting...
daytrippen.com
10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips
Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
californiaglobe.com
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
newportbeachindy.com
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
laguestlist.com
Hudson House Takes Over The Sunset Strip For Their Grand Opening Celebration
From the heart of Dallas, TX, comes top restaurant group, Vandelay Hospitality, and founder Hunter Pond, who are thrilled to officially announce their first LA flagship entering the California market. Located within the heart of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, their premier eatery, Hudson House, celebrated its grand opening, with a two-night celebration where guests such as Lauren Jauregui, Emily Sears, Ryan Rottman, Jordan Gonzalez, and Malia Pyles sipped and dined on some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes which included East Coast oysters, the world’s coldest martinis and a selection of all American comfort classics. Hudson House restaurant and raw bar will debut their lively East Coast-inspired concept, offering a full-service menu focusing on healthy Californian diets, seafood delights, and rich plate presentations, satisfying the need for upscale casual dining and quality decadence. Hudson House will be open for service daily 12 pm-3 pm and 5 pm-close.
