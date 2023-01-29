Read full article on original website
Marathon Boys Outlast Stratford
Marathon defeated Stratford in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 62-51 WIAA Boys Basketball 3 Point Challenge Leaderboard, Jan 30 Includes: Hinson(Marshfield) Soulsby(Amherst) Jakobi(Columbus) Lamb(Almond-Bancroft) Seidel(Newman) Schaer(Athens) Stratford scoring: Schueller 9 Seitz 6, Wrensch 14, Bruesewitz 2, Zaleski 2, Schmidt 18.
Wisconsin Rapids falls to LaCrosse Central
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln fell to LaCrosse Central in girls basketball, 50-38. Gabby Neilitz led Rapids with 13 points. Aliyah Jennings had 12 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders. Rapids scoring: Neilitz 13, Radtle 8, Redcloud 7, Jennings 4, Holberg 2, Ross 2, Schaeffer 2.
Five Players Score in Double Figures, Almond-Bancroft Blows out Tri-County
Almond-Bancroft blew out Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball, 89-14. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 11, Pratt 12, Lamb 18, Klismith 4, Stiles 4, Phillps 19, Omernick 7, Miner 14. Tri-County scoring: Raboin 6, Rasmussen 4, Monroy 4.
Athens Girls Run Past Stanley-Boyd
The Athens girls thrashed Stanley-Boyd in nonconference basketball, 69-40. Athens scoring: Lavicka 12, Zettler 4, Ellenbecker 7, Hartwig 18, So. Coker 13, Sy. Coker 9, Diethelm 6.
Prey Scores 33 as Newman Catholic Disposes of Auburndale
Newman Catholic sprinted past Auburndale in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 75-56. Mason Prey had a game-high of 33 points for the Cardinals, including five three-pointers. Auburndale was led by Alex Willfahrt's 14 points. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 8, Anderson 5, Raab 3, Scholl 2, Weinfurter 11, Willfahrt 14, Yeske
Pittsville Wrestlers Thump Athens
Pittsville Wrestlers Thump Athens
Janke Has 35 Point, 17 Rebound Night, Athens Boys Clinch Share of Marawood Title
Aiden Janke scored 35 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as Athens came up with a 63-56 win over Rib Lake. The win clinches at least a tie for the Marawood Conference North Boys Championship. Sheahan 8, SB 2, Wolf 6, Schaer 6, Komarek 6, Janke 35.
Shiocton in the Lead: Central Wisconsin Conference East Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Central Wisconsin – East – 2022-23 Regular Season.
Almond-Bancroft’s T.J. Lamb Among State Boys Basketball Steal Leaders
T.J. Lamb, Almond-Bancroft, 6.4(2nd in state) is among the state leaders in boys basketball this season.
Almond-Bancroft, Pacelli and Wild Rose in the Hunt: Central Wisconsin Conference South Girls Basketball Standings, Jan 29
Central Wisconsin – South – 2022-23 Regular Season.
Lamers(Rhinelander) Goettl(Cadott) Weir(Gilman) Ouimette(Lakeland) Among Girls Basketball State Scoring Leaders
Four area players are among the Girls Basketball state leaders in points per game:. See the Girls Basketball State Leaders in Scoring HERE.
OnFocus Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, Jan. 29: Newman Catholic, Auburndale, Owen-Withee, Marathon, Pacelli # 1-5
Newman Catholic, Auburndale, Owen-Withee, Marathon and Pacelli #1-5
Lakeland’s Ouimette(2nd) Pittsville’s Grimm(4th) Among State Leaders: Girls Basketball Steals Per Game(Jan. 29)
Lakeland's Julianna Ouimette(2nd) and Pittsville's (Reese Grimm) are among the state's Girls Basketball leaders in steals per game.
Somerset Girls Defeat Athens
The Athens girls basketball team fell to Somerset in nonconference play, 61-49. Addison Lavicka had 17 points and 5 rebounds to lead the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Lavicka 17, Ellenbecker 6, Hartwig 14, So. Coker 8, Sy. Coker 2, Diethelm 2.
Moms For Liberty Endorses Four Candidates for Marshfield School Board
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There will be four new candidates running for Marshfield School Board in the next election, all endorsed by Moms For Liberty Wood County. They will be running for the seats held by incumbents Dan Neve and Mark Konrardy. After the Primary, the top 4 vote getters will progress to the Spring Election on April 1, 2023.
Obituary for Joseph M. Kolb Jr.
Joseph M. Kolb Jr., 69, Stratford, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home in Stratford with visitation from 11:00 am until service time. Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post #6352 – Stratford at the funeral home following the service.
Obituary for Evelyn J. Horn
Evelyn J. Horn, 97, Pittsville, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards. A memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pittsville. A luncheon will follow at the Pittsville Community Center.
Obituary for Arlene Ann Weber
Arlene Ann Weber, age 91, of Marshfield passed away on January 16, 2023. A service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Rembs Funeral Home Marshfield, WI. A visitation for Arlene will be held from 9:00 am until service time. Father Daniel Thelen will officiate. Burial will be at St. Andrew’s parish cemetery, Rozellville. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Two Identity Theft Cases Reported in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – This week is Identity Theft Awareness Week and the issue is definitely close to home. Recent Marshfield Police reports indicate two incidents related to identity theft. On January 27, a citizen reported that someone had gained access to their online bank account. The thief attempted
