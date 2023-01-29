ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Comments / 22

Jesus Love's You!
3d ago

A big congrats to Zac Padrnos, beautiful fish; my goodness you're making me powerful hungry! I live just a hop skip, & a jump away from y'all out there in Hutch. Not too much longer & you'll be drivin' that spiffy new truck there! What a story you'll have to tell your kiddos! 🎣 "Did I ever tell ya bout the one that didn't getter way?" "Ah come on Dad, you tell me this every time we go fishing!" "No son, I was talking bout your Mama!" 😉 Txs 2 the awesome ppl whom donated/volunteered, $/time, & partook in the contest; GBU! 👏 Also grateful 2, our LE, Fire/EMT, & (families) 4 their endless hours of sacrifice/service; GBU! Speaking of btw, the 1 Leo in the pic there, ya uff-da that's one humdinger of an awesome, full Minnesotan approved, trapper cap he's got on der! 😁❤️ To those who kindly read my post; may God bless, & keep you in His perfect Shalom! 🕊️🙏

Reply
3
johnie gus
4d ago

Well something wrong because these tournaments, minors aren't aloud to buy these tickets, because it's a form of gambling. Wait to see the results. I'm sure the state will say no this is not legal.

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
in-fisherman.com

13-Year-Old Catches PB Walleye to Win Largest Ice Fishing Tournament in The World

Zac Padrnos wrangled a 9.45-pound walleye to top the near 12,000 angler field and claim the top prize. Nearly 12,000 dedicated ice anglers competed at the 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on renowned Gull Lake near Nisswa, Minnesota, on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Considered to be the largest ice fishing tournament in the world, anglers from all over the country, the state of Minnesota and the Brainerd/Baxter area piled onto 15 inches of ice for a shot at a Ford or GMC pickup-truck grand prize, included in a cut of nearly $275,000 in prizes.
NISSWA, MN
knsiradio.com

Snow Plow, Pickup Truck Collide in Waite Park

(KNSI) – One person was hospitalized after a Ford F-250 and a New Holland snow plow collided Wednesday morning on Highway 15 in Waite Park. Both vehicles were headed south near 33rd Street when the accident occurred. The pickup driver was treated at the scene by Mayo Ambulance. The 51-year-old St. Augusta man behind the wheel of the snow plow was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WAITE PARK, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota

No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Stearns County License Center Tweaking Hours

(KNSI) – Stearns County License Center West in Waite Park is shifting its hours. The drive-thru will revert to opening at 8:00 a.m. each weekday. It had been starting service a half hour earlier since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic because the lobby was closed to the general public. The drive-thru is scheduled to close at 5:00 p.m.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Authorities Investigating Death of Missing Minnesota Man

Motley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating the death of a missing Minnesota man. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing on Saturday. Deputies located his body about 23 miles west of Brainerd later that day. The deceased man was identified as...
MOTLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
MINNETONKA, MN
B105

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired

One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
ROCKFORD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

USDA Awards $22.7 Million Loan to Beltrami Electric Cooperative

BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Beltrami Electric Cooperative is getting a $22 million loan to connect nearly 1,500 customers and improve 225 miles of line in northern Minnesota. The USDA says the funding includes $1.3 million for smart grid technologies in rural areas. Beltrami Electric serves almost 22,000 consumers...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash

NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
KARE 11

'We've always seen a need': 2 mothers open fabric store with sewing materials for Native regalia

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Though it hasn't quite opened its doors to the public, loud laughter erupts within the walls of Fire Mountain Fabrics. The new store, located in Cherokee Center strip mall, was founded by two mothers and best friends who are excited to see a dream realized. Two weeks ahead of their big opening, Arlene Fairbanks and Jessica Travis are doing final preparations.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy