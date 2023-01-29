Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Related
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA 67, NO. 2 TENNESSEE 54
Percentages: FG .279, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Zeigler 3-9, Nkamhoua 1-3, Vescovi 1-6, Key 0-2, James 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nkamhoua, Zeigler). Turnovers: 9 (Nkamhoua 3, Zeigler 3, Mashack, Phillips, Vescovi). Steals: 6 (Phillips 2, Key, Mashack, Vescovi, Zeigler). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 1 PURDUE 80, PENN STATE 60
Percentages: FG .434, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Henn 3-6, Lundy 3-6, Pickett 2-4, Mahaffey 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Dread 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Funk 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dorsey). Turnovers: 7 (Wynter 4, Pickett 2, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Brown, Pickett, Wynter). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston
Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 16 XAVIER 85, NO. 17 PROVIDENCE 83, OT
Percentages: FG .435, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Locke 6-7, Bynum 2-6, Carter 1-5, Hopkins 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Croswell, Floyd, Hopkins). Turnovers: 6 (Bynum 2, Carter 2, Locke 2). Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Bynum, Croswell, Hopkins). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Porterville Recorder
CREIGHTON 63, GEORGETOWN 53
Percentages: FG .383, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Nembhard 3-6, Scheierman 3-8, Kaluma 1-5, Alexander 1-7, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Farabello 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma, King). Turnovers: 10 (Kalkbrenner 5, Kaluma 2, King, Nembhard, Scheierman). Steals: 4 (Alexander 2, Scheierman 2). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance
Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
Porterville Recorder
LA SALLE 75, GEORGE WASHINGTON 64
Percentages: FG .375, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Adams 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Bishop 2-6, Samuels 0-1, Lindo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lindo 2, Dean, Edwards). Turnovers: 16 (Bishop 4, Adams 2, Brown 2, Dean 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2, Lindo 2). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
ST. BONAVENTURE 66, RICHMOND 62
Percentages: FG .468, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Farell 4-5, Flowers 3-4, Mellouk 1-1, Hill 0-1, Banks 0-2, Luc 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Venning 2, Mellouk). Turnovers: 13 (Flowers 3, Luc 3, Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Mellouk, Rumpel, Venning). Steals: 5 (Banks 2,...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT JOSEPH'S 64, RHODE ISLAND 50
Percentages: FG .339, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Leggett 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Weston 0-1, Martin 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Freeman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Tchikou 2, Martin, Weston). Turnovers: 18 (Leggett 4, Martin 4, Weston 4, Thomas 3, Carey, Freeman, Tchikou). Steals: 7 (Freeman...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
New Iberia Catholic vs. Southside, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Loyola 1. Others receiving votes: Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Quincy Notre Dame (8)24-1801. 2. Petersburg PORTA24-0712.
Porterville Recorder
AHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05...
Porterville Recorder
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m. Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Saturday's Games.
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. Super Bowl. State Farm Stadium.
Comments / 0