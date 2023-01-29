The Colorado Department of Early Childhood continues its review of operations at the Chaffee Childcare Initiative’s childcare facility, The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs. CDEC’s assessment will determine when The Schoolhouse is eligible to reopen following their suspension of the facility’s license on January 25th. The CDEC, the state agency responsible for licensing of childcare centers across Colorado, will determine any corrective actions required for the facility, the conditions of operations, oversight of The Schoolhouse’s compliance with state childcare regulations, and its approval as a licensed childcare center. Neither the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) nor the County Commissioners or staff have the authority over the facility’s childcare licensing or approval to operate.

PONCHA SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO