Fredericksburg Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, the woman pictured cashed fraudulent checks using a stolen ID at a Topside Federal Credit Union on Augustine Avenue on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for card theft, fraud suspects
According to police, the man and two women pictured are suspected to have fraudulently used credit cards at the Walmart on the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway. The cards were stolen from a LongHorn Steakhouse nearby less than an hour earlier.
She was killed walking on Broad Street. Police released video of the crash.
Henrico Police have released video of the truck that "might have been involved" in the incident along the 7900 block of West Broad Street, near Hungary Spring Road.
Police: Man shot while sitting in traffic in Arlington
It was determined that the victim was sitting in his car, which was stopped at the intersection, when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a black sedan. The victim drove away from the intersection and the suspect followed him, firing several more rounds towards his car at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wayne Street. The victim was eventually able to get away and made it to the hospital.
cbs19news
Greene County man charged in church arson case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
Police investigate stabbing in Manassas
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
WJLA
Endangered 17-year-old mother, 9-month-old missing; last seen in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are searching for a 17-year-old and her 9-month-old son who were last seen in Falls Church, according to information from the department. An alert was issued around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday for Delmy Ordonez Mendez, 17, who was last seen on Monday...
NBC Washington
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
WHSV
Missing Front Royal teen found safe
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
Bay Net
Suspect Armed With A Gun Threatens Two Delivery Men In Waldorf; Arrested In P.G. County For Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – On January 25 at 4:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pagnell Circle in Waldorf for the report of an armed suspect threatening two deliverymen. The victims reported they were making a delivery when one of the victims saw the suspect standing near a car with a gun in his hand.
theriver953.com
PCSO announce the sentencing of a convicted felon
The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced the sentencing of a convicted felon from Stanley. Stanley resident Christopher Michael Good pleaded guilty to a second offense of Manufacturing and distributing a schedule 1 2 drug and to being a violent felon possessing a firearm. A joint task force of...
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
fox5dc.com
Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road
BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
Fairfax County boy says he stabbed mother’s boyfriend who was hitting her; man dies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after a stabbing at an apartment in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County Sunday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a call from a teenage boy who said he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend who was assaulting her. When officers got […]
alxnow.com
Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night
(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
Girl Escapes Attempted Abduction Outside Fredericksburg Apartment Complex, Police Say
Police say that a Fredericksburg community is on high alert after a suspiciously seedy suspect known to skulk near an area apartment complex attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl.There was a reported attempted abduction of the young girl at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 from the 2500 …
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies arrest man for DUI, allegedly staggering around Target while drunk
A man is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk and staggering around a Target store while intoxicated, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, deputies said they responded to the Target on Stafford Market Place in Virginia on Jan. 26 after getting a call about an intoxicated man at the store.
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
WTOP
Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old’s attempted abduction
Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon. It happened in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said, the victim was walking near...
