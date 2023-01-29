ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

Police: Man shot while sitting in traffic in Arlington

It was determined that the victim was sitting in his car, which was stopped at the intersection, when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a black sedan. The victim drove away from the intersection and the suspect followed him, firing several more rounds towards his car at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wayne Street. The victim was eventually able to get away and made it to the hospital.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man charged in church arson case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police investigate stabbing in Manassas

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Missing Front Royal teen found safe

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

PCSO announce the sentencing of a convicted felon

The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced the sentencing of a convicted felon from Stanley. Stanley resident Christopher Michael Good pleaded guilty to a second offense of Manufacturing and distributing a schedule 1 2 drug and to being a violent felon possessing a firearm. A joint task force of...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road

BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
BURKE, VA
alxnow.com

Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night

(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old’s attempted abduction

Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon. It happened in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said, the victim was walking near...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

