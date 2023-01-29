Read full article on original website
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
MLive.com
Stunning comebacks headline Tuesday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Coming back from a double-digit second-half deficit is no easy feat in high school basketball, and doing it in hostile territory only adds to the degree of difficulty. But the Hamilton and Holland girls hoops teams showed a lot of resilience Tuesday, as they both...
High School Roundup: Muskegon girls get to 10 wins
Godwin Heights boys, Grand Haven and Muskegon girls and Grand Rapids Christian hockey all picked up wins on Tuesday night
MLive.com
Vicksburg girls, Kalamazoo Central boys end January with thrilling high school hoops wins
KALAMAZOO, MI – The calendar has flipped over to February, marking the start of the home stretch for high school basketball teams across Michigan. Around Kalamazoo, the Vicksburg girls and Kalamazoo Central boys teams closed out January with thrilling wins on Monday, while several other squads put together strong performances on Tuesday.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit area girls high school basketball rankings as of Feb. 1
Here are the top 10 Metro Detroit girls teams this week. Check back each Wednesday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Riverview (13-2)
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings for week of Jan. 31
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Conference championship races are starting to take shape on high school basketball courts around Grand Rapids, and several games this week will go a long way toward determining who takes home titles. On the boys side, a four-way tie for first place in the OK...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area hockey statistic leaders heading into final month of regular season
ANN ARBOR – There have been countless standout performances from Ann Arbor-area hockey players as the final month of the regular season has arrived. See who the statistical leaders are heading into February below. Stats are based on information from the Michigan High School Hockey Hub website.
MLive.com
Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron
SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
MLive.com
Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings
With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
MLive.com
Grand Rapids-area athletes seal college pledges on 2023 national signing day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The reward has arrived for Grand Rapids-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized...
MLive.com
Versatile senior is ‘the glue’ for much-improved Plainwell girls basketball team
PLAINWELL, MI – With her ability to score from anywhere on the court and defend the paint, Lauren Vos is perhaps the most important player on Plainwell’s 2022-23 girls basketball team. And one needs to look no further than a four-game stretch in December to see why.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area athletes seal college football pledges on national signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI - The reward has arrived for Kalamazoo-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized their commitments in December’s early signing period, future Division-II players needed to wait until February.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
16-time state championship coach retires from coaching at Forest Hills Northern
After a 49-year coaching career that including 16 tennis state championships, Dave Sukup is retiring from coaching at Forest Hills Northern
Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge
WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
Flint Hamady gets football revenge with basketball win
FRANKENMUTH, MI – There was no running clock, but there was a deep sense of satisfaction for the Flint Hamady football/boys basketball team. “Before this game, we were all talking about beating Frankenmuth, beating Frankenmuth … just beat Frankenmuth,” Hamady guard Jakobie Boose said. “We’ve got to beat them, got to pound on them after what happened in football.
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
Centre Daily
44-year-old woman taking a break from ‘tough day’ wins huge Michigan lottery prize
A 44-year-old woman said she was having a “tough day” when she decided to take some time to relax. During that break, she logged into the Michigan Lottery app to play the Daily Spin to Win game, according to a Feb. 1 news release. “As I was scrolling...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cookies opens in Grand Rapids ahead of looming ‘marijuana recession’
One of the most popular marijuana retailers in the U.S. opened its Grand Rapids location. San Francisco-based Cookies held the grand opening of its Cookie Monster-blue building this weekend at 330 Ann St. NW. Grand Rapids-based Noxx is running the retail operation in West Michigan, the territory’s only Cookies-branded store.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
MLive.com
Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice
SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
