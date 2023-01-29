ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

MLive.com

Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron

SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings

With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
NOVI, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo-area athletes seal college football pledges on national signing day

KALAMAZOO, MI - The reward has arrived for Kalamazoo-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized their commitments in December’s early signing period, future Division-II players needed to wait until February.
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge

WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint Hamady gets football revenge with basketball win

FRANKENMUTH, MI – There was no running clock, but there was a deep sense of satisfaction for the Flint Hamady football/boys basketball team. “Before this game, we were all talking about beating Frankenmuth, beating Frankenmuth … just beat Frankenmuth,” Hamady guard Jakobie Boose said. “We’ve got to beat them, got to pound on them after what happened in football.
FLINT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cookies opens in Grand Rapids ahead of looming ‘marijuana recession’

One of the most popular marijuana retailers in the U.S. opened its Grand Rapids location. San Francisco-based Cookies held the grand opening of its Cookie Monster-blue building this weekend at 330 Ann St. NW. Grand Rapids-based Noxx is running the retail operation in West Michigan, the territory’s only Cookies-branded store.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice

SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
SALINE, MI

