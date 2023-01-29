Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Robot food delivery begins on ECU campus
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students, faculty and staff at East Carolina University can now have food delivered by robots from main campus dining locations through an ECU Dining Services partnership with Starship Technologies and Grubhub. Starship has a fleet of on-demand autonomous robots that will deliver food and drinks through...
WITN
East Carolina University launches a new, high-tech food delivery service
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s campus looked a little different to students coming back to class Monday from the weekend. The launch of new and high-tech food robots strolling through campus had everyone guessing what they were all about. “I just saw a white blob and thought to myself...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
WITN
Students at Greenville Montessori School are showing residents a little extra love this Valentine’s Day
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This is the third year in a row that students at Greenville Montessori will “Plant a Valentine.” That’s when students ages 3 to 12 plant a succulent to send out with the Meals on Wheels program. Generations and strangers are connected by a...
WITN
Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
WITN
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
WITN
COVID-19 food and nutrition emergency allotments ends in March
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency food allotments that were increased due to COVID-19 will soon revert back to pre-pandemic levels. Pitt County says that will happen on March 1st thanks to a federal decision. Families who received these benefits since March 2020 will see an average decrease of $8.12...
WITN
Eastern Carolina airport hires new operations manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired a new airport operations manager. The New Bern airport said that Patrick Manzo held the interim operations manager position and will be stepping into the full-time position. He will be primarily responsible for the airfield, aircraft rescue, and firefighting operations.
WITN
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WITN
Lenoir County doing Kinston building inspections after agreement
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People needing inspections in Kinston will now be headed to county offices. The Lenoir County government and the City of Kinston have entered into an interlocal agreement to do inspection services for all residents of Lenoir County. The county said the goal is to make...
WITN
National Signing Day sees local players find college homes, New Bern and John Paul II have big groups moving up
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day for area football players. ECU adding a trio of players from Florida. Cornerbacks Daylyn Diston and Rico Watkins and offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon. Local players locked in their new homes today as well. New Bern celebrating five players a couple already officially signed...
WITN
All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is becoming an all-way stop. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 55 and 903, east of Seven Springs will be converted next Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Highway 903 must stop at this Lenoir County junction. Signs...
WITN
North Pitt’s Ni’Jay Lee Celebrates ECSU football scholarship with friends and family
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day is Wednesday for high school football players but they started celebrating a day early at North Pitt. Ni’Jay Lee the Panthers star wide receiver is heading to play for Elizabeth City State next year. He said staying home is nice and he never thought he would be a college football player.
WITN
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers updates tip software
Washington, N.C. (WITN) - Citizens of Beaufort County will now have an updated way to leave tips for Crime Stoppers. Beaufort County Crime Stoppers will be upgrading the software used to report, receive, and manage tips to P3 Global Intel. This will allow people to download the P3 Tips app...
WITN
Girl Scout cookie season brings new flavors to the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ve seen them outside your neighborhood groceries, big box stores, and churches. It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout cookie season!. This year you can get your favorites like always, however, you also have a new option for the 2023 season:...
WITN
Southside girls beat rival Northside, honor O’Neal for 2,000 career points
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Southside girls ran out to a 19-2 run against rival Northside-Pinetown and went on to beat their rival 58-45. Ka’Nyah O’Neal leading the way with 29 points and 20 rebounds for the Seahawks. She was honored after her first basket for reaching the...
WITN
Intergovernmental Task Force to meet in Jacksonville Town Hall
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Intergovernmental Task Force is holding a Town Hall Tuesday night to address the rising problem of child abuse in Jacksonville and Onslow County. TASCO, or “Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow” will host the Town Hall as they search for ways to prevent...
WITN
New Bern man officially charged in two murders at shopping center parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of killing two men last month in the parking lot of a New Bern shopping center has been officially charged. Clonzie Nealy, Jr. was arrested on Sunday by ECU Health police. The 34-year-old man had been a patient at the Greenville hospital since the triple shooting on January 21st.
WITN
Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fixture at WITN back in the 1960s has passed away. Dick Ellis died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was 78. A native of Wilson, at age 19, Ellis began his television career as the 11:00 p.m. weatherman at WITN. He was the youngest person doing the weather on TV at the time.
Comments / 0