Fabens, TX

cbs4local.com

YISD appionts new principal to Valle Verde Early College High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valle Verde Early College High School is getting a new principal on Monday. The Ysleta Independent School District appointed Claudia Canava-Flores as the new principal of the school. Canava-Flores, who currently serves as assistant principal at Riverside High School, began her career in education...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Marco Antonio Solis 'El Buki' to perform at the Don Haskins Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis also known as "El Buki" will perform in El Paso. Solis will launch his 40-day world tour in 2023 that starts in March in California and include five stops in Texas. Solis will perform in El Paso at the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso woman known as 'Kiss Lady' recognized by The Hershey Company

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was recognized by The Hershey Company as being the "Kiss Lady." Mary Riehl has handed out Hershey's Kisses to community members at the Wellington Chew Senior Center for several years. Her son Alan sent a letter to The Hershey Company...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley

Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle fire under investigation in Sunland Park, New Mexico

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — A vehicle fire was extinguished Tuesday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fire happened on Spruce Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico near Nubes Dispensary. The Fire Department tweeted about the fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Canutillo star running back commits to Brigham Young University

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — When Canutillo running back LJ Martin took the stage Wednesday morning, the crowd knew he'd be heading to a Division I program. But when he pulled out a blue and white cap, a gasp followed by raucous applause filled the Eagles' auditorium. Martin signed with...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire sparked in attic at northeast El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5205 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso. Fire officials determined it was started in an attic. The fire was extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to...
EL PASO, TX

