Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
YISD appionts new principal to Valle Verde Early College High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valle Verde Early College High School is getting a new principal on Monday. The Ysleta Independent School District appointed Claudia Canava-Flores as the new principal of the school. Canava-Flores, who currently serves as assistant principal at Riverside High School, began her career in education...
cbs4local.com
Miners pen 39 total recruits in 2023 class, Dimel expects most to contribute immediately
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Miners signed their largest recruiting class under head coach Dana Dimel with 39 new student-athletes set to join the program in 2023. Thirteen of those 39 put the pen to paper on National Signing Day and Dimel said he expects many to jump into key roles for their team come this fall.
cbs4local.com
McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
cbs4local.com
Grant given to YWCA to offer free child care to qualifying families in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region received a grant from the city of El Paso. The grant allows the YWCA to offer free childcare to qualifying families. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The...
cbs4local.com
Marco Antonio Solis 'El Buki' to perform at the Don Haskins Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis also known as "El Buki" will perform in El Paso. Solis will launch his 40-day world tour in 2023 that starts in March in California and include five stops in Texas. Solis will perform in El Paso at the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ranked among top 10 cities in the US to get married, study says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and a study revealed that the Sun City was among the top ten cities in the country to get married. El Paso ranked number eight and Las Cruces was ranked number 24, according to WalletHub. Anyone who’s...
cbs4local.com
12-year-old hospitalized after injury in PE class at Guillen Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — "He couldn’t move his hands, his legs, his vision. Couldn’t see, talk, nothing," Sarai Mendoza said about her son who fell unconscious at Guillen Middle School in El Segundo Barrio Tuesday. Brandon Mendoza, 12, was taken to University Medical Center and then...
cbs4local.com
El Paso drivers turn back after multiple wrecks snarl traffic near I-10/I-20 split
VAN HORN, Texas (CBS4) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and other parts of the U.S. Tuesday. Some El Pasoans on the road near the Permian Basin said the icy weather is too dangerous to be out. Veronica De La Cruz was headed to Houston on Interstate 10...
cbs4local.com
El Paso woman known as 'Kiss Lady' recognized by The Hershey Company
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was recognized by The Hershey Company as being the "Kiss Lady." Mary Riehl has handed out Hershey's Kisses to community members at the Wellington Chew Senior Center for several years. Her son Alan sent a letter to The Hershey Company...
cbs4local.com
City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
cbs4local.com
Main break repaired after 50 customers were without water in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 12-in main break was repaired Thursday in west El Paso. According to the El Paso Water outage map, about 50 customers were without water for most of the morning. The water main break was reported in the N. Mesa and Mesa Hills area.
cbs4local.com
5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley
Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
cbs4local.com
Child at El Segundo Barrio school taken to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A child at a school in El Segundo Barrio was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The El Paso Independent School District said a student at Guillen Middle School was injured by accident during...
cbs4local.com
Vehicle fire under investigation in Sunland Park, New Mexico
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — A vehicle fire was extinguished Tuesday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fire happened on Spruce Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico near Nubes Dispensary. The Fire Department tweeted about the fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries...
cbs4local.com
Canutillo star running back commits to Brigham Young University
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — When Canutillo running back LJ Martin took the stage Wednesday morning, the crowd knew he'd be heading to a Division I program. But when he pulled out a blue and white cap, a gasp followed by raucous applause filled the Eagles' auditorium. Martin signed with...
cbs4local.com
Fire sparked in attic at northeast El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5205 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso. Fire officials determined it was started in an attic. The fire was extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Museum of Art introduces new exhibit that explores the history of women of color
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art is opening a new exhibit titled There is a Woman in Every Color: Black Woman in Art. You can start visiting it starting on Friday, February 3. It is the second touring stop for this exhibit, which explores...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Commissioners vote to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Millions of dollars for improvements to be made on a variety of facilities across El Paso County were approved Monday. In a 4 to 1 vote, El Paso County Commissioners approved issuing $59 million in certificates of obligation for its first major capital plan that addresses a list of projects.
cbs4local.com
East El Paso home where dog attack happened has had total of 6 citations issued
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least...
Comments / 0