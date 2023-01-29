Read full article on original website
Spring Musical Announced At IVCC
A popular movie musical released on Netflix will be performed this Spring at Illinois Valley Community College. “The Prom” is a high-energy musical requiring a wide range of performers. Auditions are next Monday and Tuesday at 6 o'clock at IVCC. Both students and community members can audition for roles.
“We were just thrown out to the street”: Peru’s only hospital closes abruptly
PERU, Illinois (KWQC) - St. Margaret’s - Peru hospital closed it’s doors on January 28, in an abrupt move patients claim, they were not properly notified about. In a letter from hospital leadership to employees, executives said the hospital’s current provider of physicians terminated its contract and St. Margaret’s can’t find or financially support a new emergency room provider. In addition, the letter said there’s not enough staff to operate the hospital in Peru and St. Margaret Health’s other hospital a few miles away in Spring Valley. The letter cites COVID, a cyber-attack preventing timely billing, staffing shortages, and other rising costs for the closure.
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Haley Mansion Wedding Venue in Joliet
A fire broke out at a popular and historic wedding venue known as the Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon. Smoke was seen billowing out of the venue around 4:30 p.m. at 17 S. Center Street in Joliet. Several fire department units were responding to the scene, according to the...
Peru City Council Drops Dog Ban At Baker Lake
Walkers, joggers and cyclists at Baker Lake in Peru will now be joined by dogs. After years of dogs being banned from all city parks, the Peru City Council has voted to allow dogs on leashes at Baker Lake. The decision wasn't unanimous with Aldermen Jeff Ballard and Dave Waldorf voting against the change.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert
The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
Latest Addition To North Ridge Plaza in Joliet
A new discount store will have its grand opening at the North Ridge Plaza in Joliet this week. dd’s DISCOUNTS will open on February 4th along Larkin Avenue in the same plaza as Portillo’s Pickup restaurant. dd’s DISCOUNTS opened its first store in 2004 as the place to...
What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 29
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.
Peru Police Chief Responds To Criticism By Jelani Day's Mother
After being taken to task for her department's handling of the Jelani Day death investigation, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has released a response to 103.9 WLPO News. Raymond says all departments involved have worked tirelessly since Jelani Day's disappearance on August 24, 2021. She says since it's an ongoing investigation, no law enforcement agency can publicly or should publicly comment on any part of the investigation. Raymond says Day's case is a priority for all agencies involved and says “We are also committed to continuing to provide Jelani's family with all information that we are at liberty to disclose”.
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
Downtown demolition begins
MENDOTA – Demolition has begun on the buildings severely damaged by a Dec. 29 fire in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota. An Otterbach Excavating machine takes a bite out of the former Kaleel’s Clothing store building on Jan. 30. (Reporter photo by Brandon LaChance)
Another IL Swashbuckler Attacks Roommate, This Time With 2 Swords
Before you move in with a new roommate, you might want to figure out if they own any swords. Not The First Incident This Month In Illinois Involving Roommates And Swords. Recently in Champaign, a suspect threatened his roommate with a cane sword. Even though that's a pretty cool weapon, the situation is terrifying. I've lived with some crazy people through the years, but nothing even close to anything like that.
45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other
Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora
The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Oglesby Woman, Mendota Man Booked on Domestic-Battery Charges
A couple of alleged battery incidents this past weekend. Saturday night after 10, La Salle County deputies responded to a battery complaint at an address east of Cedar Point. When deputies arrived, they arrested 25-year-old Angela Davis of Oglesby on a charge of domestic battery. She was taken to the La Salle County Jail. She appeared in court on the charge Monday morning and was given a February 10 court date. Meanwhile, she needs $300 to bond out.
La Salle County Grand Jury Indicts Two Men For Violent Crimes
An indictment has been handed down against a man who was shot by a Streator officer during an alleged attack. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator is charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Back on January 23rd, Thompson was shot by a Streator police officer because he was allegedly armed with a knife and charged at the officer, pinning him against his vehicle. Thompson was checked out at OSF in Peoria after being shot in the right hip and below the right armpit. The officer involved wasn't hurt. The altercation took place at Central Park in Streator.
Jelani Day's Mother Calls Out Peru Mayor And Police Chief For Alleged Inaction
There was a united front showing up big at Monday night's Peru City Council meeting. Family members of the late Jelani Day showed up to city hall while hundreds watched the meeting on Facebook, leaving comments on the city's Facebook page of “Justice for Jelani Day”. Day was pulled from the Illinois River in Peru in September of 2021. A task force was put together to investigate his death but has largely stayed silent in releasing any new information.
