anonymouseagle.com
#14 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: vs Villanova
#14 Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 9-2 Big East) vs Villanova Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big East) Marquette Lineup Note: Starting guard Kam Jones and reserve guard Sean Jones are questionable for this game. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is MU’s #2 leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. Villanova Stats Leaders. Points: Caleb...
anonymouseagle.com
Big East Game Thread: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles vs Villanova Wildcats
THE VITALS: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 9-2 Big East) vs Villanova Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big East) THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Lisa Byington and Stephen Bardo on the call. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand. THE LIVE...
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette To End Athletic Scholarship Aid For Tennis and Track & Field
Can you have breaking news when the athletic department makes a decision two years ago and doesn’t tell anyone about it?. On Tuesday morning, to go along with their physical copy publishing schedule, the Marquette Wire published a news story on their website reporting that Marquette University is ending athletic scholarship aid to athletes on the men’s and women’s tennis teams as well as the men’s and women’s track and field teams by the start of the 2025-26 school year.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Men’s Basketball Moves Up To #14 In The AP Poll
Never let anyone tell you that there’s no value to beating DePaul. It turns out the value is, at least this week, exactly two spots in the Associated Press college basketball top 25 poll. Last week Marquette men’s basketball was #16, and they beat DePaul in their only game of the week. Now, in Monday’s brand new top 25 rankings? #14 in the country.
anonymouseagle.com
Your Marquette NET Rooting Guide: Week 13
It’s always in the back of your mind that you want your non-conference opponents to win all of their games other than the one they play against you. That way, you look great for beating a great team, or on the off chance that you lose a non-conference game, then you lost to a great team. It doesn’t always work out that way, in fact it essentially never does, but the hope continues to live.
anonymouseagle.com
The 2023 Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Season Preview: The Newcomers
We’re less than a week away from the start of the 2023 season for Marquette men’s lacrosse!. Last week, we got started on our season previewing by talking about all the returning faces on the roster this spring. This time around, we’re going to take a look at the 17 new guys on the roster, which includes the addition of six transfers from all over the world of college lacrosse. Given that the transfers touch all portions of the lineup, we’re going to go about this in the same order that we did for the returning guys: Position by position, starting with attack and working our way backwards to goalkeeper.
anonymouseagle.com
Kam Jones & Sean Jones Listed As Questionable vs Villanova
On Saturday, Marquette men’s basketball picked up an 89-69 victory on the road against DePaul while playing a little bit shorthanded. Freshman backup guard Sean Jones did not play at all, missing a game for the first time in his still young Marquette career. The Ohio native apparently picked up a wrist injury a little while back, as head coach Shaka Smart said after the game that Jones had been playing and practicing with it, but he was experiencing swelling on Saturday and thus sat out.
WISN
Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Merton principal resigns amid board pressure, parents say
MERTON, Wis. - A Merton Community School District board meeting got heated Monday night, Jan. 30 following the announcement of a popular principal's resignation. Some parents and staff say the primary school principal is being pushed out by the school board. Those parents and staff put a lot of blame...
