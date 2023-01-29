Rumor: Nation's top quarterback and 2024 USC target to transfer for senior season

Dylan Raiola is visiting Lincoln Riley and USC this weekend

Dylan Raiola, the consensus No. 1 high school quarterback in the country in the class of 2024, is expected to transfer to Pinnacle High School in Phoenix for his senior season, according to Eric Sorenson of Sports360AZ .

Raiola is reportedly visiting USC this weekend . He has had glowing things to say about Lincoln Riley and his ability to mentor quarterbacks.

"Knowing Lincoln Riley, his track record speaks for itself. Obviously all of the Heisman guys, he's won three of them. It's crazy," Raiola said last week during the College Football Recruiting Show on 247Sports.com. "The offense he runs, he develops people and just how he gets playmakers the ball, from a quarterback and play calling standpoint, it's definitely cool to see. I definitely want to get back out there soon."

Raiola decommitted from Ohio State in December and is now considering USC, Nebraska, Georgia and Oregon. He started his high school career in Texas at Burleson High School before his family moved to Chandler before his junior season.

Raiola played his junior high school season at Chandler High School , which is about 40 miles southeast of Pinnacle. He led Chandler to the Arizona (AIA) Open Division semifinals where the Wolves were blanked by Basha 13-0 . He threw for 3,341 yards and racked up 32 total touchdowns in 12 games.

(Photos by Steven Davis)