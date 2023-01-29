Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Queen Tribute Band Coming to Binghamton
A tribute band to Queen will perform in Binghamton in March. Almost Queen will be in town at the Broome County Forum Theatre on Friday, March 31st. The special guest is Elton John Tribute-Philadelphia Freedom. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 4th at noon on...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Pond Festival Completes Second Week
Today marks the second week of Binghamton Pond Festival, a tradition that started in 2016. This weekend was a time for youth to get out on the ice and have some fun -- without the intensity of a tournament. But this year is special for those involved, after taking a...
Kansas Chicken & Burger planned for Vestal Parkway
A burger joint that's popular with BU students is coming to the Vestal Parkway.
Quality Inn owners say hotel is not for sale
The owners of the Quality Inn on the Vestal Parkway want to set the record straight, their property is not for sale.
Best diners in Binghamton according to Yelp
It's time for another list! This one includes the top 10 diners in the Binghamton area, strictly according to Yelp…so please forward them your complaints.
14850.com
Cozy classic dining atop Ithaca’s South Hill at the Bistro at La Tourelle
We’ve enjoyed brunches at the Bistro at La Tourelle for many years, and this week 14850 Dining is checking out the new dinner service atop South Hill. The cafe at the south hill inn moved a year and a half ago into the classic farmhouse vacated in 2020 by the closure of John Thomas Steakhouse, and in addition to breakfast and lunch or brunch seven days a week, they’re now open for dinner Thursday through Sunday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: February 1, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, it was reported that this year the downtown area of Binghamton will witness one of the biggest building booms in history. Current projects include a new concrete bridge over the Chenango River, a new park near the Washington Street Bridge, a new building for the Salvation Army at Washington and Hawley Streets and a large addition to the Larrabee-Deyo Factory.
VOTE: Best diner in Binghamton
We read all the comments and put together a poll for the best diner in Binghamton. It's time for our readers to decide, not Yelp.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
A ranking of Binghamton’s spiedies
A simple meal of marinated meat cut into cubes and placed into a long bread roll is Binghamton's most prized possession in the food world. Rochester has the Garbage Plate, Montreal has poutine and Binghamton has our iconic and beloved chicken spiedie. A culinary staple throughout Binghamton University’s surrounding community, there are no shortage of options for someone looking to indulge in a spiedie. Yet, with such a wide array of offerings, one must ponder where the best spiedie in Binghamton can be found. To uncover the answer to this mystery, we visited five local spiedie spots to see which one is best.
Hotel could make way for student housing on Parkway
One of the oldest hotels on the Vestal Parkway may be coming down to make way for high-end student housing.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Bringing World Class Hair Styles to NEPA
Mary Koczwara has been a licensed cosmetologist for more than 25 years. In 2010 she opened her salon, Mary Koczwara Hair Studio at 318 Davis St. in Clarks Summit. A resident of South Abington Township, Mary is married to John and is the mother of Alexis and Lauren. Mary trained...
tourcounsel.com
Arnot Mall | Shopping mall in Big Flats Airport, New York
Arnot Mall is a shopping mall located in Big Flats, New York, in Chemung County. As of 2022, the mall currently maintains the traditional chains JCPenney, and Burlington. The mall currently features popular brands such as Bath and Body Works, American Eagle, and Talbot's. The malls located at 3300 Chambers...
Part of Vestal Parkway to be closed tomorrow
Tomorrow, part of the Vestal Parkway (NYS Route 434) will be closed to westbound traffic for utility work.
pahomepage.com
Meal subscription service finds ‘fresh’ home in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Orange County, California-based meal delivery service Fresh N’ Lean has found a ‘fresh’ new home in Lackawanna County. Fresh N’ Lean Founder and C.E.O., Laureen Asseo started the company 13 years ago at 18 years old by making meals for her father in her kitchen.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began
The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
ithaca.com
Another Intersection Across Route 13?
Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
WETM
Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for sub-zero temperatures this week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Despite getting mild winter weather this January, the Twin Tiers is bracing for more bitterly cold weather later this week. Throughout January, high temperatures in the Twin Tiers have reached the low 40’s, and snowfall amounts have reached less than ten inches. Elmira, for example, may likely see less than 6 inches by the time January is over.
Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close
SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
