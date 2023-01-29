ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash shuts down traffic near Big-I; 1 reported seriously injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A collision has shut down traffic near the Big-I. Police said the crash was serious. According to Albuquerque Police, traffic along I-40 and I-25 near the Big-I is being rerouted because of a crash on I-40 eastbound near Carlisle Boulevard. One person is reported seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital. […]
Woman killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash

A police investigation is underway, after a woman was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in northeast Albuquerque. According to a Albuquerque police spokesman, the incident occurred Sunday, near the intersection of Louisiana Blvd. NE and Montgomery Blvd. NE. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic...
Rio Rancho Police shoot and kill one person on Tuesday morning

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — One person is dead after being shot by Rio Rancho police officers on Tuesday morning. The Rio Rancho Police Department said they were called to investigate a noise complaint at the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments early Tuesday morning. When RRPD officers arrived at the apartment, the...
UPDATE: 23-year-old killed in altercation with police

The Rio Rancho Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A press release from the New Mexico State Police says that RRPD officers were called to the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments, 4415 Arrowhead Ridge Drive, to investigate a noise complaint. Daemen Perea, 23, was on the patio of his apartment, holding a firearm, when officers arrived to address the complaint. They ordered him to drop the gun, and two officers fired at Perea.
New video shows what happened during 2022 fatal police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New, graphic video shows what exactly happened during a deadly police shooting in an Albuquerque arroyo last year. Court documents reveal why the man involved shouldn’t have been out on the streets in the first place. Officer: Stop the car! Albuquerque Police!  Officer: Vehicle’s fleeing. John Withers took Albuquerque police on a […]
House fire in southwest Albuquerque

Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
Police secure individual in Torrance County

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. — The Torrance County Sheriff's Office was in search of a person in the area. The scene has since been cleared, according to the sheriff's office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad

Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
Albuquerque teenagers killed in weekend shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a double homicide that happened over the weekend. On Jan. 27, the department was called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW after reports of shots fired. Once deputies arrived, they found two juvenile victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Winter storm impacts the south today

Weather across New Mexico today all depends on location, as a winter storm passes to our south. It is bringing a mess of winter weather to Texas, just clipping the far southeastern portion of the state and bringing freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across the far southeast corner until early tomorrow morning, where an inch or two of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.
