Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture CommitteeAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Part of I-25 near Santa Fe closed while crews repair potholes
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has closed the right lane on southbound I-25 near Santa Fe to repair potholes on the road. The closure will be on I-25 from mile marker 280 to Cerrillos Rd. Officials say work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Crash shuts down traffic near Big-I; 1 reported seriously injured
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A collision has shut down traffic near the Big-I. Police said the crash was serious. According to Albuquerque Police, traffic along I-40 and I-25 near the Big-I is being rerouted because of a crash on I-40 eastbound near Carlisle Boulevard. One person is reported seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital. […]
KOAT 7
Woman killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
A police investigation is underway, after a woman was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in northeast Albuquerque. According to a Albuquerque police spokesman, the incident occurred Sunday, near the intersection of Louisiana Blvd. NE and Montgomery Blvd. NE. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic...
KOAT 7
Rio Rancho Police shoot and kill one person on Tuesday morning
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — One person is dead after being shot by Rio Rancho police officers on Tuesday morning. The Rio Rancho Police Department said they were called to investigate a noise complaint at the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments early Tuesday morning. When RRPD officers arrived at the apartment, the...
Man facing charges after fleeing Albuquerque police, crashing into water line
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nathan Sanchez is accused of leading police on a chase and crashing into a main water line at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. Court documents say Sanchez took off when officer tried pulling him over, driving the wrong way on Lead heading towards I-25, when he crashed into the main water line for […]
1 dead after Louisiana Boulevard crash, APD says
Police are investigating a traffic death.
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: 23-year-old killed in altercation with police
The Rio Rancho Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A press release from the New Mexico State Police says that RRPD officers were called to the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments, 4415 Arrowhead Ridge Drive, to investigate a noise complaint. Daemen Perea, 23, was on the patio of his apartment, holding a firearm, when officers arrived to address the complaint. They ordered him to drop the gun, and two officers fired at Perea.
New video shows what happened during 2022 fatal police shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New, graphic video shows what exactly happened during a deadly police shooting in an Albuquerque arroyo last year. Court documents reveal why the man involved shouldn’t have been out on the streets in the first place. Officer: Stop the car! Albuquerque Police! Officer: Vehicle’s fleeing. John Withers took Albuquerque police on a […]
KOAT 7
House fire in southwest Albuquerque
Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
KOAT 7
Police secure individual in Torrance County
TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. — The Torrance County Sheriff's Office was in search of a person in the area. The scene has since been cleared, according to the sheriff's office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KRQE News 13
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad
Fully Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-police-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-carlsbad/. State police investigating deputy-involved shooting …. Fully Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-police-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-carlsbad/. Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling …. Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling ring. Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 …. Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 million for I-25...
KRQE News 13
Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Albuquerque Police: Crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition
Officials responded to a crash Saturday.
Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 million for I-25 interchange project
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-awaited I-25 Interchange and bridge project in Los Lunas is going to need more money if it wants to see the light of day as its price day is soaring. The project has been in the works for more than two decades now. “This project is important for the […]
Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque teenagers killed in weekend shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a double homicide that happened over the weekend. On Jan. 27, the department was called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW after reports of shots fired. Once deputies arrived, they found two juvenile victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Bernalillo County firefighters battle flames in South Valley
Bernalillo County firefighters tackled a fire Saturday evening.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm impacts the south today
Weather across New Mexico today all depends on location, as a winter storm passes to our south. It is bringing a mess of winter weather to Texas, just clipping the far southeastern portion of the state and bringing freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across the far southeast corner until early tomorrow morning, where an inch or two of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.
KOAT 7
New details released in 'Rust' film shooting following formal charges
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County district attorney formally filed charges in the 'Rust' movie set shooting in 2021. Involuntary manslaughter --- those are the charges against actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. in probable cause documents, the district attorney revealed new details on what...
Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old dies in Bernalillo County shooting
One person was injured, and another person was killed during the incident, authorities said.
Comments / 2