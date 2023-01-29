ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

4 NC inmates overdose after man hid drugs in his body cavity during arrest, deputies say

By Dolan Reynolds
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WLpt_0kUsLvBb00

TROY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after four inmates overdosed on drugs in the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Thursday, Montgomery County detention officers were told that four inmates were overdosing.

Woman used ‘body cavity’ to bring tiny gun into jail, Missouri officials say

Jail officials began lifesaving measures, and the four inmates were taken to hospitals.

Two have been released. Deputies believe three of the inmates used drugs that tested positive for fentanyl. The fourth inmate overdosed after being contaminated while doing CPR, officials said.

Man found with lighter in body cavity at Cumberland County jail, sheriff says

Investigators determined that Jiovanny Munoz, 23, of Biscoe brought the drugs into the jail when he was arrested on Wednesday on outstanding warrants, authorities said. He was additionally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Munoz was strip-searched according to jail policy when he was booked, and deputies say he had the drugs inside a body cavity.

He was charged with:

  • possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II
  • deliver schedule II
  • possession of a controlled substance inside of a confinement facility

He is under a $250,000 bond.

Investigators are still working to determine if anyone helped Munoz get the drugs inside the jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Police pursuit ends in foot chase

A police pursuit ended in a foot chase, with the suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to display a registration plate. The Montgomery County driver fled the scene on Bensalem Church Road outside of Robbins. “Deputies pursued...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Loaded gun found on inmate inside North Carolina detention center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found while an inmate was being booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday. Officials said that at about 7:15 p.m., 19-year-old Stevie Vonnell King was arrested by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department and was brought to the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
WMBF

Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Woman arrested following attempt to smuggle drugs

HOFFMAN — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wilson woman following her attempt to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility. Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Friday, January 27, 2023, deputies were dispatched to assist Richmond Correctional Officers in Hoffman in reference to a visitor attempting to bring contraband into the prison.
HOFFMAN, NC
WRAL

Body found on Davidson County middle school campus

A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building around 5:55 a.m., according...
WRAL

Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting

The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC
chathamjournal.com

Sanford man charged with drug trafficking in Bonlee Area

Bonlee, NC – In December 2022, members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the Bonlee area when they observed a suspicious vehicle with fictitious tags in the parking lot of a local store. Deputies made contact with the driver and found open containers of alcohol and a sizable amount of oxycodone as well as marijuana and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
BONLEE, NC
CBS 17

26-year-old North Carolina man shot, killed, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Kalup Maynard, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy