4 NC inmates overdose after man hid drugs in his body cavity during arrest, deputies say

TROY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after four inmates overdosed on drugs in the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Thursday, Montgomery County detention officers were told that four inmates were overdosing.

Jail officials began lifesaving measures, and the four inmates were taken to hospitals.

Two have been released. Deputies believe three of the inmates used drugs that tested positive for fentanyl. The fourth inmate overdosed after being contaminated while doing CPR, officials said.

Investigators determined that Jiovanny Munoz, 23, of Biscoe brought the drugs into the jail when he was arrested on Wednesday on outstanding warrants, authorities said. He was additionally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Munoz was strip-searched according to jail policy when he was booked, and deputies say he had the drugs inside a body cavity.

He was charged with:

possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II

deliver schedule II

possession of a controlled substance inside of a confinement facility

He is under a $250,000 bond.

Investigators are still working to determine if anyone helped Munoz get the drugs inside the jail.

