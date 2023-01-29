Read full article on original website
Fort Collins boys hoops takes down crosstown rival Fossil Ridge
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Rivalry games don't get much bigger than this. On Tuesday night, the Fort Collins boys basketball team, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in this week's CHSAA rankings, traveled to No. 2 Fossil Ridge to face off against their rival in a crosstown showdown.
Prep Rally Honor Roll (1/31/23)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Coach Prime holds Signing Day news conference
BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes football team welcomed its newest members to the program on National Signing Day on Wednesday. New head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and CU Athletics hosted a news conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. > Watch a replay in the video player below:
Colorado student-athletes commit to colleges on National Signing Day
COLORADO, USA — National Signing Day is not just an exciting day thinking of what's to come. It's a rewarding day that celebrates the incredible amount of work that student-athletes have put forth to get to this moment. Hundreds of athletes across Colorado signed their early letters of intent to play their sport at the next level.
Nuggets hold off Pelicans in Western Conference showdown
DENVER — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Western Conference leaders improved to 16-0...
CU football coach stars in new Super Bowl commercial
BROOMFIELD, Colorado — New Colorado head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has gathered the family for a commercial set to air during the Super Bowl in February. Oikos unveiled the new spot that will star Sanders for the second year in a row. The "Family Reunion" commercial features...
Sean Payton to be Broncos' next head coach
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos reached an agreement Tuesday with the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton, who will fill the Broncos' head coaching vacancy, a source confirmed to 9NEWS. The selection of Payton ends a long and meticulous search that had its share of unexpected twists and...
Broncos head coach search carries on
DENVER — There were two major coach and scout conventions this week. The East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas will finish up its week of practices Tuesday. A full complement of Denver Broncos personnel staff and scouts -- led by second-in-command Darren Mougey and college scouting director Brian Stark -- were there observing.
Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
Social media reacts to Broncos' hiring of Sean Payton as head coach
DENVER — Reactions are pouring in on social media after news broke that Sean Payton would serve as the next Denver Broncos head coach. The trade compensation with the New Orleans Saints include Denver's 2023 first-round (No. 29) pick and next year's second-round pick. In exchange, Denver will receive Sean Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round pick.
Grenoble Foot 38 defender signs with Rapids
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Alex Gersbach is the newest member of the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids signed the defender from Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot 38 on a three-year deal with a club option for an additional year, the club announced Monday. The deal with Gersbach is pending completion...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 3-5
COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena
DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
Colorado woman combats norms by becoming first in her school to obtain black belt in a wheelchair
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It's said that less than 10 percent of people who pursue karate will ever obtain their first degree black belt, and it takes years of practice to achieve that accomplishment. Of that 10 percent, one woman at 5280 Karate Academy Foundation in Lakewood is defying even more odds.
Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
There's snow in Lakewood that hasn't melted in more than 400,000 years
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There is a kind of polar process happening in the parking lots on the Front Range. Over time, snow turns to ice. And the icier a pile of snow gets, the harder and denser it becomes. Which means the longer it sits, the more energy it will take to melt it.
New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
Gladys Knight announces Denver concert
DENVER — The "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight is coming back to Colorado. The music legend has announced a concert at Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver on Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at ParamountDenver.com,...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Colorado restaurant makes Yelp's Top 100 list
DENVER — Yelp has unveiled its annual list of top U.S. restaurants and one from Colorado made the cut. Wellness Sushi in Denver was the lone Colorado restaurant to make Yelp's list, coming in at No. 73. Wellness Sushi is located at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street, near...
