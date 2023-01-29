ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (1/31/23)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Coach Prime holds Signing Day news conference

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes football team welcomed its newest members to the program on National Signing Day on Wednesday. New head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and CU Athletics hosted a news conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. > Watch a replay in the video player below:
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado student-athletes commit to colleges on National Signing Day

COLORADO, USA — National Signing Day is not just an exciting day thinking of what's to come. It's a rewarding day that celebrates the incredible amount of work that student-athletes have put forth to get to this moment. Hundreds of athletes across Colorado signed their early letters of intent to play their sport at the next level.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Nuggets hold off Pelicans in Western Conference showdown

DENVER — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Western Conference leaders improved to 16-0...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

CU football coach stars in new Super Bowl commercial

BROOMFIELD, Colorado — New Colorado head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has gathered the family for a commercial set to air during the Super Bowl in February. Oikos unveiled the new spot that will star Sanders for the second year in a row. The "Family Reunion" commercial features...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Sean Payton to be Broncos' next head coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos reached an agreement Tuesday with the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton, who will fill the Broncos' head coaching vacancy, a source confirmed to 9NEWS. The selection of Payton ends a long and meticulous search that had its share of unexpected twists and...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Broncos head coach search carries on

DENVER — There were two major coach and scout conventions this week. The East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas will finish up its week of practices Tuesday. A full complement of Denver Broncos personnel staff and scouts -- led by second-in-command Darren Mougey and college scouting director Brian Stark -- were there observing.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Social media reacts to Broncos' hiring of Sean Payton as head coach

DENVER — Reactions are pouring in on social media after news broke that Sean Payton would serve as the next Denver Broncos head coach. The trade compensation with the New Orleans Saints include Denver's 2023 first-round (No. 29) pick and next year's second-round pick. In exchange, Denver will receive Sean Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round pick.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Grenoble Foot 38 defender signs with Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Alex Gersbach is the newest member of the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids signed the defender from Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot 38 on a three-year deal with a club option for an additional year, the club announced Monday. The deal with Gersbach is pending completion...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 3-5

COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena

DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Gladys Knight announces Denver concert

DENVER — The "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight is coming back to Colorado. The music legend has announced a concert at Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver on Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at ParamountDenver.com,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado restaurant makes Yelp's Top 100 list

DENVER — Yelp has unveiled its annual list of top U.S. restaurants and one from Colorado made the cut. Wellness Sushi in Denver was the lone Colorado restaurant to make Yelp's list, coming in at No. 73. Wellness Sushi is located at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street, near...
DENVER, CO
