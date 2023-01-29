ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man mauled to death by dogs in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was killed by dogs Wednesday in the Acres Homes area, according to Houston police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the incident just before 6 p.m. HPD said it happened along Sheraton Oaks Drive, which is near the intersection of Antonie Drive and West Little...
KHOU

Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
Click2Houston.com

Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive. It is unclear...
KHOU

4 shot at Texas City apartment complex, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Texas City, according to police. Authorities said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway near Century Boulevard. According to Texas City police, two...
cw39.com

Man wanted by authorities after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the head

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head during an argument last week in northwest Harris County. On Friday, Jan. 27 around 4 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office investigated a shooting where a woman was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
