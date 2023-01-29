Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man mauled to death by dogs in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was killed by dogs Wednesday in the Acres Homes area, according to Houston police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the incident just before 6 p.m. HPD said it happened along Sheraton Oaks Drive, which is near the intersection of Antonie Drive and West Little...
fox26houston.com
Missing Carlos Lugo: Houston boy, 14, last seen over a week ago
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Houston was last seen more than a week ago. The last known contact with Carlos Lugo was on Jan. 23. He was last seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell. Lugo was last known to be wearing a black hoodie,...
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for City of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the City of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
cw39.com
Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
Click2Houston.com
Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive. It is unclear...
Woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque was owner of cleaning company, police say
Initially, investigators said she worked in construction and was in the area for a job. It's now been confirmed she was there to clean the home.
4 shot at Texas City apartment complex, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas — Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Texas City, according to police. Authorities said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway near Century Boulevard. According to Texas City police, two...
UPDATE: Missing Tomball teen last seen leaving school found safe, police say
TOMBALL, Texas — 5 A.M. UPDATE: Tomball police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe and is back home late Monday. Tomball police said they're searching for a missing teen. The teen was last seen Monday when he was leaving school. Police said the teen was wearing a gray...
cw39.com
Man wanted by authorities after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the head
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head during an argument last week in northwest Harris County. On Friday, Jan. 27 around 4 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office investigated a shooting where a woman was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
Click2Houston.com
58 iPhones went missing from a Galveston County school district and this is who is responsible, authorities say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Clear Creek Independent School District lead network engineer is accused of stealing 58 iPhones from the district and shipping them to Russia and Uzbekistan. The alleged theft dates back to Oct. 18, 2021, when the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft from...
Family fights for justice after Galveston police damages their home in botched raid
The family demands that the city covers the thousands of dollars worth of damage to their home and medical bills from glass piercing their feet and knees.
Click2Houston.com
Mother, 2-year-old boy escape house fire in north Houston; child transported to hospital: HFD
HOUSTON – A 2-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a house fire in north Houston Tuesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD was called to a home in the 4500 block of Antha after receiving reports of a house fire and someone suffering from cardiac arrest.
KHOU
Woman calls for City of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
Erika Rios and her attorney asked for the City of Galveston to pay for damage done to her home and publicly apologize for the raid. They want it done by Friday.
Woman accused of letting boyfriend beat her 3-year-old child
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is facing a felony charge of injury to a child after authorities said she let her boyfriend beat her 3-year-old child. Jasmine Renee Salas will make her next court appearance on Feb. 17. According to prosecutors, Salas is the biological mother of...
62-year-old man in wheelchair killed in Missouri City hit-and-run, police say
Police said the 62-year-old man was coming back from the convenience store on Fondren Road and headed to his girlfriend's home when he was hit.
76-year-old man with dementia last seen leaving Third Ward area found safe, Houston police say
GOOD NEWS! 🙏 Dewey Clark has been found safe, according to police, after he was last seen in the Third Ward area on Sunday.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Suspect wanted for stealing more than $3K of merchandise from business in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of merchandise from a business on the southwest side of town. On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, officers responded to reports of a burglarized building located in the 6600 block of Hornwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. Investigators...
Man accused of threatening family runs away after being handcuffed in N. Harris Co., deputies say
After he was handcuffed, the man got away from deputies while being walked down a staircase, officials said. A K-9 unit and a drone were unable to find him after he ran into a wooded area.
KHOU
