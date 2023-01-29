Read full article on original website
WMBF
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
wach.com
Man wanted in Berkeley, Florence counties arrested after Richland County chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man wanted in Berkley and Florence Counties was arrested Tuesday night after a car chase in Richland County, deputies said. 59-year-old Richard Belin led deputies on a brief car chase at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday before crashing a stolen car he was driving, Richland County Sheriff's Department officials said.
live5news.com
Report: N. Charleston charged with attempted murder after stabbing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been charged with attempted murder after officers say he cut another man’s throat. Juan Jimenez, 38, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers were called to Bolton Street Tuesday night for an...
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man arrested with AK-47 pistol, stash of guns in car in West Ashley: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
live5news.com
Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Rivers Avenue ended with a crash and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The driver fled the scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle.
live5news.com
Deputies investigating shooting in Hollywood area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday. Officials say deputies were called to 6823 Highway 162 in the Hollywood area for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Those first on scene found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
wfxb.com
One Street, Three Shootings, In One Week
Police are searching for a man after a 3rd shooting occurred in Georgetown County this week. An investigation was opened after shots were fired into an occupied structure in the 100 block of Meadow Street a little after 11p.m. Monday night. A witness saw a suspect wearing a hoodie flee...
live5news.com
Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The police department is still investigating the crash. The identity...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. deputies arrest man accused of forging stolen checks
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies arrested 27 year old Matthew William Bagley after he was accused of using his cell phone to deposit checks into a bank account of someone else. According to officials, around November 18, 2022 Bagley forged checks they say were written in...
Man arrested after 2 killed, 2 hurt in South Carolina shootings
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Sunday after two people were killed and two others hurt in a pair of shootings on Saturday, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies did not immediately release any additional information about the arrest of Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, including what charges, if any, he could […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in North Charleston. Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
live5news.com
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a North Charleston shooting that happened Friday night. A spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. to a shooting on Rivers Avenue. Deputies say a man...
Man, 16-year-old arrested in Darlington County shooting that killed 17-year-old
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests after a deadly shooting near Syracuse Street on Jan. 20, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office arrested Tre’von Kavontae Johnson, 22, of Hartsville, and an unidentified 16-year-old on Monday in connection with the shooting, according to the release. […]
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
live5news.com
Missing Georgetown County teenager found safe
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday has been found. The boy, who had last been seen at his Georgetown home early Tuesday morning, has been reunited with his family, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said. Authorities did not provide...
WMBF
Dillon Co. deputies searching for man in connection to shooting on Highway 57; 1 injured
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and deputies are searching for another after a shooting in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 57, one person was shot and taken to an area hospital according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Deputies...
live5news.com
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is starting to reopen in the area of Dorchester Road following an “isolated incident” that closed lanes on Wednesday. Dorchester County deputies responded to the incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester Roads in the afternoon. Officials say it was...
58-year-old woman accused of tying up, beating two men over stolen church vehicle in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman was arrested Sunday morning after a witness reported seeing two people who were tied up and being beaten in North Charleston. Emily Shaw, 58, was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of third-degree assault and battery. She was taken to the Al Cannon […]
wpde.com
Thief snatches 'irreplaceable' jewelry from Conway store
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is wanted for stealing jewelry from a Downtown Conway business. Conway police say a man wearing a navy jacket and white face mask asked an employee of Grady's Jewelers for assistance; while the employee was helping the man, he reached over the counter and took a small bag.
WMBF
Deputies investigating Saturday shooting in Florence County, 1 hurt
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alligator Road and Twin Church Road. Nunn added the victim suffered “what are believed...
