Williamsburg County, SC

WMBF

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Rivers Avenue ended with a crash and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The driver fled the scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating shooting in Hollywood area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday. Officials say deputies were called to 6823 Highway 162 in the Hollywood area for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Those first on scene found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxb.com

One Street, Three Shootings, In One Week

Police are searching for a man after a 3rd shooting occurred in Georgetown County this week. An investigation was opened after shots were fired into an occupied structure in the 100 block of Meadow Street a little after 11p.m. Monday night. A witness saw a suspect wearing a hoodie flee...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The police department is still investigating the crash. The identity...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Co. deputies arrest man accused of forging stolen checks

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies arrested 27 year old Matthew William Bagley after he was accused of using his cell phone to deposit checks into a bank account of someone else. According to officials, around November 18, 2022 Bagley forged checks they say were written in...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a North Charleston shooting that happened Friday night. A spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. to a shooting on Rivers Avenue. Deputies say a man...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Man, 16-year-old arrested in Darlington County shooting that killed 17-year-old

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests after a deadly shooting near Syracuse Street on Jan. 20, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office arrested Tre’von Kavontae Johnson, 22, of Hartsville, and an unidentified 16-year-old on Monday in connection with the shooting, according to the release. […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing Georgetown County teenager found safe

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday has been found. The boy, who had last been seen at his Georgetown home early Tuesday morning, has been reunited with his family, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said. Authorities did not provide...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is starting to reopen in the area of Dorchester Road following an “isolated incident” that closed lanes on Wednesday. Dorchester County deputies responded to the incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester Roads in the afternoon. Officials say it was...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Thief snatches 'irreplaceable' jewelry from Conway store

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is wanted for stealing jewelry from a Downtown Conway business. Conway police say a man wearing a navy jacket and white face mask asked an employee of Grady's Jewelers for assistance; while the employee was helping the man, he reached over the counter and took a small bag.
CONWAY, SC

