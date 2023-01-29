Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Bucs looking to end home skid against Wofford
East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately. The Bucs, who play host to Wofford in a Southern Conference basketball game at 7 p.m on Wednesday, have lost their last eight games at Freedom Hall. It’s a run the program has never experienced before and it’s left ETSU in the bottom half of the SoCon standings.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers lose 20th game of season; girls fall in double OT
It was a tough basketball night on The Hill. Science Hill’s boys were clipped 73-60 by Morristown East on Tuesday night at The New Gym, sending the Hilltoppers to their first 20-loss season in school history.
Johnson City Press
ETSU gets defensive on football signing day
East Tennessee State’s football team went heavy on defense on national signing day. The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday and, counting the early signing period in December, have 17 new players in their latest recruiting class. Twelve of them play defense.
Johnson City Press
McHugh has career game in Tribe's rout of 'Blazers
KINGSPORT — It seemed like an endless parade of Dobyns-Bennett makes. The Indians shot an impressive 37-for-67 from the field in Tuesday’s 89-69 boys basketball thumping of Big 5 Conference foe Daniel Boone at the Tribe Athletic Complex 89-69.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Unicoi County shuts down Elizabethton for Upper Lakes win
ERWIN — Unicoi County was able to withstand Elizabethton’s fast start and roll to a 60-36 victory in Upper Lakes Conference action Tuesday night at the Devils Den. Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Eli Johnson was right behind with 15. Jackson Simmons barely missed double digits with nine points.
Johnson City Press
Lady Vols visit No. 4 Tigers in SEC collision
BATON ROUGE, La. — Something has to give when Tennessee visits No. 4 LSU on Monday. The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball teams — which, along with top-ranked South Carolina, boast perfect league records — face off at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. ESPN2 is showing the game.
Johnson City Press
Morris' career-high 31 lifts No, 3 LSU over Tennessee, 76-68
BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night. Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds...
Johnson City Press
Timekeepers still needed for Kingsport swim meets
The Kingsport Aquatic Center said Wednesday it is still looking for volunteers to be timekeepers for two upcoming swim meets. Timekeepers are needed for the Mid-South event on Feb. 2-4, according to a press release from the city of Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Bays Mountain wolf, Unalii, dies over the weekend
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Johnson City Press
Two women injured in Tuesday crash
Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon when their car was struck by a Ford-F250 at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were taken to Holston Valley Medical Center after the accident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 1
Feb. 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “W. D. Kenner, agent of several of the largest insurance companies in the country, left for a business trip to Johnson City Friday morning.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in...
Johnson City Press
Rainbow Asian Cuisine: Calm amid the (snow) storm
Dine-around bunch alumni the Retiree recently returned from her holiday sojourn out west. Our friend arrived in Johnson City after enduring an eight-hour flight that expanded to 11-plus hours caused by bad weather flight re-routings that included an unlooked-for side trip to Tallahassee, Florida.
Johnson City Press
Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley
NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
Johnson City Press
Companies' jargon during emergencies is upsetting
The lack of communication to the public when something’s gone wrong at hazardous industrial sites in the region has us more than a little “upset.”. From the “process upset” — an explosion really — at Eastman Chemical’s coal gasification plant in Kingsport a few years back to the “condition upset” — some sort of injurious chemical reaction — on Monday at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, companies need to stop hiding behind meaningless jargon during emergency situations at these dangerous facilities.
Johnson City Press
20 years later: Astronaut who died on Columbia has local connection to Kingsport
It was 20 years ago today when Laurel Clark and six other astronauts died as the space shuttle Columbia deteriorated around them as they reentered the earth’s atmosphere. Before she died, though, Clark had a Kingsport connection. She had visited the city and area several times as her brother-in-law, Dave Clark, had roots here.
Johnson City Press
Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise headlining ETSU SGA spring concert
Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the...
Johnson City Press
Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022
ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
Johnson City Press
Repair work to close section of Bart Green Drive
Bart Green Drive will be closed to traffic at 243 Bart Green Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The road will be closed while Johnson City Water and Sewer Services crews complete repairs to existing sewer structures.
Johnson City Press
UPDATE: Chemical reaction injures five at Nuclear Fuel Services
A chemical reaction at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin sent two employees to the hospital on Monday, according to a press release from the company. The release states the facility experienced a minor chemical reaction during “routine inventory activities” around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Johnson City Press
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol names Marina Alvidrez VP of Human Resources
BRISTOL, Va. — The up-and-coming Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol has a new Vice President of Human Resources. Marina Alvidrez takes on the position, in which she reports directly to Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, according to a press release.
Comments / 0