Effective: 2023-02-01 20:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to 18.0 feet early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Columbia 17.0 17.7 Wed 7 pm CST 17.3 17.4 17.7

MARION COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO