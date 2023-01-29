Effective: 2023-02-01 20:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Monticello 22.0 24.1 Wed 7 pm CST 23.3 24.5 25.0

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO