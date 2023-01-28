ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

New BBC podcast explores this 'golden age of gurus'

Most days, even a quick scroll through Instagram or YouTube might feel like you've stumbled into the self-help section of a bookstore... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MATT RAGLAND: Welcome to another bullet journal. SHAPIRO: ...And the shelves collapsed on top of you. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) STEFAN JAMES: My name is...
NPR

As Ryuichi Sakamoto returns with '12,' fellow artists recall his impact

MICHAEL JACKSON: (Singing) All along I had to talk about it. But like a two-edged sword, it cuts you and it stab me. MARTÍNEZ: Because of some legal disputes, Jackson's version never made it onto "Thriller," though it was eventually released a year after Jackson's death. We tell you this because one of the co-founders of Yellow Magic Orchestra went on to become a widely respected artist across genres, from film scores to techno and hip-hop. Ryuichi Sakamoto is both an Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer and a highly sought-after collaborator. Sakamoto recently released his 15th solo album. He made it while undergoing treatment for cancer. He wasn't able to record an interview. So instead, we talked to some of the artists he's worked with about his career.
NPR

You've heard of a man on the moon, but what about a bear on Mars?

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You've heard of a man on the moon. But what about a bear on Mars? Scientists at the University of Arizona came face to snout with a satellite picture of what looks like a teddy bear etched on the red planet's surface. They said the face probably comes from a broken-up hill in the middle of a rocky crater. But what if it's a preview of a Martian teddy bear invasion of Earth? They'd be too cute to resist, and the only fight we'd put up is to try to hug them to death. We're doomed. And it's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Pope Francis begins a much anticipated trip to 2 countries in Africa

Pope Francis embarks on what he's calling a pilgrimage of peace to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan — two nations marred by conflicts that have largely been forgotten by the world. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Pope Francis begins his much-anticipated trip to the Democratic Republic of...
NPR

Tom Verlaine, frontman of Television, dies at 73

TELEVISION: (Singing) There I stand 'neath the marquee moon just waiting. Verlaine studied music as a kid, classical music, at boarding school. And he played the saxophone. At night, he would fall asleep listening to jazz on the radio. He wasn't really interested in popular music at first. Here's Verlaine on NPR's World Cafe in 2006.
NPR

The original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, has died at age 64

LISA LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Lurch, where are you, Lurch? It's me, Wednesday. MARTÍNEZ: Among her many mischievous hobbies, her character liked to play with spiders and detonate dynamite. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE ADDAMS FAMILY") LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Don't you trust me? I'm your friend. INSKEEP: Loring...
NPR

HBO's 'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's hit 'Long Long Time'

(SOUNDBITE OF LINDA RONSTADT SONG, "LONG LONG TIME") Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It may have been a long, long time since you heard this song by Linda Ronstadt. But thanks to Sunday's episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us," the '70s hit is back, just like when "Stranger Things" stirred up some '80s vibes with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." "The Last of Us" used "Long Long Time" three times in the episode. And an hour after it aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.
NPR

My Unsung Hero: personal pit crew

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. And today's story comes from Sabrina Kronk. Twenty years ago, Sabrina was a newly single mother living near Nashville. Things were tough financially, but she just landed a new job, and life was looking up - that is, until one fall morning when she got into her car to take her daughter to day care and the car would not start.
NASHVILLE, TN
NPR

Cleaner, healthier gas burners were developed decades ago. Why aren't they available?

There's been a lot of chatter lately about gas stoves; namely that when you turn on your gas stove, it emits pollution that can affect the health of people in your home. Yeah, OK, I got it. But manufacturers know how to make burners cleaner and much more efficient. In fact, they've known how for a long time. Problem is, stoves with those burners have never been offered for sale. But that may be about to change. Jeff Brady from NPR's Climate Desk joins us now. Hey, Jeff.
NPR

Pope Francis celebrates Mass with million faithful in Democratic Republic of Congo

LAGOS, Nigeria — An estimated million people attended an open mass by Pope Francis in Kinshasa on the second day of a landmark trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo. A sea of people sang "viva papa," as Pope Francis arrived in his pope mobile, to an open Mass he held at the main airport in the capital Kinshasa.
NPR

Secretary of State Blinken is in the Middle East to address latest round of violence

Amid rising tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Tuesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He met with Israel's prime minister on Monday. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Israeli prime minister yesterday and met today with the Palestinian leader,...
NPR

Consider This from NPR

On November 15, 2022, Earth's population hit 8 billion people. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: That's right. Every one of these... (SOUNDBITE OF BABY CRYING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: ...Today takes humanity past 8 billion human beings. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: The traffic jams... (SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN HONKING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: ...The crowded...
NPR

Morning news brief

Secretary of State Blinken meets with Palestinian President Abbas, deadline to cut water use along the Colorado River, evidence is presented on Trump's role in paying hush-money to Stormy Daniels. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The U.S. secretary of state is trying to address a round of violence in the Middle East.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens, study says

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A new study says teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens. They take risks, have emotional outbursts, sometimes even show aggression. But a little sympathy for the youngsters, please - researchers say growing adolescent bodies help explain these behaviors. Apparently, all those teenage hormones can make just about anybody go bananas. It's MORNING EDITION.

