Read full article on original website
Related
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
NPR
New BBC podcast explores this 'golden age of gurus'
Most days, even a quick scroll through Instagram or YouTube might feel like you've stumbled into the self-help section of a bookstore... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MATT RAGLAND: Welcome to another bullet journal. SHAPIRO: ...And the shelves collapsed on top of you. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) STEFAN JAMES: My name is...
NPR
My Unsung Hero: personal pit crew
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. And today's story comes from Sabrina Kronk. Twenty years ago, Sabrina was a newly single mother living near Nashville. Things were tough financially, but she just landed a new job, and life was looking up - that is, until one fall morning when she got into her car to take her daughter to day care and the car would not start.
NPR
Tom Verlaine, frontman of Television, dies at 73
TELEVISION: (Singing) There I stand 'neath the marquee moon just waiting. Verlaine studied music as a kid, classical music, at boarding school. And he played the saxophone. At night, he would fall asleep listening to jazz on the radio. He wasn't really interested in popular music at first. Here's Verlaine on NPR's World Cafe in 2006.
NPR
The story behind the man responsible for Black History Month
It's Black History Month. And the man who laid the foundations of this celebration is Carter G. Woodson. He founded Black History Week in 1926. It became a full month in the 1970s. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has this story about some of Woodson's descendants and how they've come together in an unexpected way.
NPR
Encore: 'Hadestown' creator Anaïs Mitchell's solo album looks back to reach forward
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (As characters, singing) Low, keep your head, keep your head low. CHANG: It's called "Hadestown." It won her eight Tony Awards and a Grammy. And now she's got another Grammy nomination for a song called "Bright Star" from her self-titled album. Around this time last year, I spoke with Anais Mitchell about making that very album.
NPR
HBO's 'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's hit 'Long Long Time'
(SOUNDBITE OF LINDA RONSTADT SONG, "LONG LONG TIME") Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It may have been a long, long time since you heard this song by Linda Ronstadt. But thanks to Sunday's episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us," the '70s hit is back, just like when "Stranger Things" stirred up some '80s vibes with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." "The Last of Us" used "Long Long Time" three times in the episode. And an hour after it aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.
NPR
Siv Jakobsen, 'Blue'
The Norwegian singer-songwriter Siv Jakobsen has always had a knack for amiable storytelling, but her pretty, plainspoken singing is deceptive across "Blue." A highlight from her new album Gardening, it has a stunning arrangement of brass, harp and strings — the sort of atmospheric bliss you could spend an afternoon luxuriating in. In reality, Jakobsen is revealing how an abusive relationship can slowly and suddenly feel inescapable. When speaking as the man, her soft voice highlights the manipulativeness of his excuses ("I didn't mean to lose my cool / I didn't mean for my fist to leave you blue"). When she takes on the role of a narrator, she sounds like a mother imparting wisdom to her child via bedtime story. But there's no chance for the victim to speak, and that absence weighs heavily throughout "Blue." The subtext is clear: Abusers silence others to maintain control, to make harrowing situations seem normal. The cognitive dissonance that arises when hearing Jakobsen's dark lyrics and beautiful instrumentation is stark and excruciating.
NPR
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?
NPR's history podcast Throughline investigates the root of "veneer theory" — that's when people believe that law and order is the only thing protecting us from the savagery of our neighbors. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the...
NPR
You've heard of a man on the moon, but what about a bear on Mars?
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You've heard of a man on the moon. But what about a bear on Mars? Scientists at the University of Arizona came face to snout with a satellite picture of what looks like a teddy bear etched on the red planet's surface. They said the face probably comes from a broken-up hill in the middle of a rocky crater. But what if it's a preview of a Martian teddy bear invasion of Earth? They'd be too cute to resist, and the only fight we'd put up is to try to hug them to death. We're doomed. And it's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'
The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards. The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction novel revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.
NPR
Teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens, study says
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A new study says teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens. They take risks, have emotional outbursts, sometimes even show aggression. But a little sympathy for the youngsters, please - researchers say growing adolescent bodies help explain these behaviors. Apparently, all those teenage hormones can make just about anybody go bananas. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
A therapist stumbles on a whole new way to treat patients in 'Shrinking'
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford play therapists who're sometimes too honest with their patients — and not honest enough with themselves — in this winning new Apple TV+ comedy series. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. A new comedy series streaming on Apple TV+ called "Shrinking" stars...
NPR
As Ryuichi Sakamoto returns with '12,' fellow artists recall his impact
MICHAEL JACKSON: (Singing) All along I had to talk about it. But like a two-edged sword, it cuts you and it stab me. MARTÍNEZ: Because of some legal disputes, Jackson's version never made it onto "Thriller," though it was eventually released a year after Jackson's death. We tell you this because one of the co-founders of Yellow Magic Orchestra went on to become a widely respected artist across genres, from film scores to techno and hip-hop. Ryuichi Sakamoto is both an Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer and a highly sought-after collaborator. Sakamoto recently released his 15th solo album. He made it while undergoing treatment for cancer. He wasn't able to record an interview. So instead, we talked to some of the artists he's worked with about his career.
NPR
The original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, has died at age 64
LISA LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Lurch, where are you, Lurch? It's me, Wednesday. MARTÍNEZ: Among her many mischievous hobbies, her character liked to play with spiders and detonate dynamite. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE ADDAMS FAMILY") LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Don't you trust me? I'm your friend. INSKEEP: Loring...
NPR
A bright green comet is making a rare trip across the Earth's sky
One morning - a morning just like this one, actually - Bryce Bolin was studying the sky. I mean, it's his job, after all. He is one of the astronomers who discovered something new. BRYCE BOLIN: We made a detection in the morning during the morning twilight, just before the...
NPR
Biden's East Coast tour trumpets new projects funded by 2021 infrastructure law
President Biden is touring projects made possible by past legislation to try to get credit. It's a push to contrast his agenda with that of Republicans ahead of an expected 2024 reelection race. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. President Biden loves trains and loves bipartisan legislative accomplishments. This week, he's been promoting...
NPR
Thomas-Greenfield calls on wealthy nations to avert a famine on the horn of Africa
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield about the new aid package she announced to help address the food crisis in Somalia.
NPR
Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique
The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to protect what's likely a critically endangered species. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers...
Comments / 0