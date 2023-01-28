ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

More than 2,500 people are expected to attend the funeral for Tyre Nichols

Thousands of people are expected to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis this morning. The 29-year-old died after being beaten by police. Civil rights leader Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy, as he has for other people brutalized by police in other incidents. Last evening, Sharpton addressed the officers shown on video beating Nichols.
7th officer relieved of duty and 3 first responders fired after Tyre Nichols' death

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a seventh officer has been disciplined as part of the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, coming just hours after the department revealed that a sixth officer was facing discipline for the incident. The city's fire department also announced Monday evening that...

