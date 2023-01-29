Read full article on original website
1 injured while exiting Highway 50 onto Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials say one person was injured and taken to the hospital after driving down an embankment near Howe Avenue. The accident happened as a driver exited off Highway 50 onto Howe Avenue and rolled off the freeway, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The car dropped at least 20 feet down and landed on its wheels.
1 dead in I-80 crash near Auburn involving tour bus, five cars
AUBURN, Calif. — One person has died after a crash involving at least five cars and a bus that forced the multi-hour closure of all westbound lanes and some eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Auburn, officials with the CHP say. The crash happened around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 99 in South Sacramento identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on southbound Highway 99 just south of Calvine Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The man was identified as Anarjit Singh Sanghera, a 53-year-old Elk Grove resident, by the Sacramento County Coroners Office. Officials responded around 7 p.m. to reports...
Woman killed in Rancho Cordova homicide identified
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 18-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova earlier this week has been identified. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified her as Saraiah Acosta. Meanwhile, the man suspected of killing her is recovering after being shot three times by Elk Grove police officers. CASE HISTORY. The...
House fire knocked down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out at a home in South Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire started in a bedroom and spread to the attic of a home on Gardenside Court, according to the fire district. No one was inside the house at the time.
'A whole different beast': Sac Metro firefighters face new challenges with electric vehicle fires
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With more electric vehicles on the road, firefighters are updating their training to better respond to the new technology. A Tesla heading eastbound on Highway 50 near Sunrise in Sacramento County caught fire Saturday, nearly costing the driver her life. “This incident could have been...
1 dead, 1 injured in South Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a fire Tuesday night, according to officials. The fire started at the 7900 block of Albion Way, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials say upon arrival there was heavy smoke and fire conditions with...
Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
'Be the city’s eyes and ears': Citrus Heights relies on residents to report potholes. Here's how
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Potholes seem to have popped up more around Citrus Heights after the nearly month long onslaught of rain. City officials are encouraging residents to call in these new potholes so they can be filled and roads can be maintained. Residents continue to voice their concerns...
Family, friends celebrate life of Tyre Nichols in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A celebration of life service was held for Tyre Nichols, the Sacramento native who was fatally beaten by five Memphis police officers in January. Family and friends gathered together Saturday afternoon at Sac Ramp Skate Shop in Sacramento to share their fond memories of Nichols. The 29-year-old was known for his upbeat personality, love of skateboarding and photography.
Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire
STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
Sacramento's Beers Books closing location, reopening at new spot after renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beers Books in downtown Sacramento on 915 S St. is temporarily closing at the end of February for renovations shop owners say are "behind schedule." The store will be reopening in the coming months at a new location just a few blocks away at 712 R Street.
19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
1,500 trees estimated to have fallen in Sacramento during storm, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Department of Public Works continue to respond to reports of downed trees after the city faced heavy storms at the beginning of January. According to the city's Urban Forester Kevin Hocker, about 500 of the trees his department oversees have been damaged in the storm. The city maintains about 100,000 total trees.
March to be held in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after dog tased to death by police officer
LODI, Calif. — Demonstrators are slated to gather in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after a dog accused of chasing a family with young children and attempting to bite them was tased to death by a Lodi Police officer. Protestors are planning to meet at the arch in...
$5K reward for information on 'suspicious deaths' of 13 cats, 1 hawk in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif — The Humane Society of the Sierra Foothills says it's offering a $5,000 reward for information on the "suspicious deaths" of several animals in Placer County. On Jan. 8, a utility worker found 13 cats and 1 hawk dead in unincorporated Lincoln, according to Placer County...
Police search for missing 13-year-old
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Kylie Vang was last seen in the area of Vallecitos Way and 75th St. in Sacramento, according to officials. Vang is described as an Asian female standing at about 5 feet, 3...
Rancho Cordova homicide suspect in custody after being shot 3 times by Elk Grove police | Update
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The suspect in a Rancho Cordova homicide is now hospitalized and in custody after being shot three times by Elk Grove police officers. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the homicide happened around 1:17 p.m. on Ramsgate Way. They received a report of a man stabbing a woman and running her over with a vehicle.
Man dies weeks after Suisun City stabbing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — An assault investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation weeks after a man was stabbed in Suisun City. According to a news release, officers responded to the hospital around 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 for a man who had been dropped off hours earlier with puncture wounds.
Wilton firefighters, community share their first-hand accounts from the major New Year's Eve storm
WILTON, Calif. — It has been one month since the New Years Eve storm flooded many of our communities. One of the areas hardest hit was Wilton. "To The Point with Alex Bell" host Alex Bell toured the damage in Wilton with the area's volunteer fire protection district. She also spoke with a couple who were rescued from their vehicle.
