West Orange, NJ

West Orange Township Officials Denounce the Tragic Death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

By Elise Margulis
 4 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Township officials denounce the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the hands of the Memphis Police Department. It is disturbing to all law enforcement agencies who uphold the highest of professional standards. West Orange Police officers are specifically instructed to deescalate potential volatile situations and rely on their ongoing training to hopefully prevent such situations from occurring.

West Orange Police Chief James Abbott is reminding residents that peaceful protests are acceptable, but violent acts of destruction are never the answer for citizens to express frustration and outrage.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

