Bexar County, TX

Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said.

Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference.

Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, two young men and the 15-year-old girl, were in a vehicle driving on the west part of Bexar County when they noticed a black Dodge Ram pickup truck following them, Sheriff Salazar stated.

At a red light, the driver of the Dodge Ram, later identified as McCormick, pulled up next to the three teens and physically cut them off, Salazar added.

McCormick exited the Dodge Ram pickup truck holding a firearm at hand and at gunpoint demanded the 15 year-old-teen to get out of the vehicle, Salazar stated.

“The young lady did get out of the vehicle,” Sheriff Salazar said in the news release. “Out of fear for own safety and that of the two young men she was traveling with.”

Sheriff Salazar also added, McCormick is the father of the young boy who is in a romantic relationship with the teen.

“Alexander McCormick is the father of a young teenage boy that is in a romantic relationship with the 15-year-old,” Sheriff Salazar said.

McCormick later took the teen into a house where she was “reunited” with McCormick’s son but was later dropped off at a nearby park, according to Sheriff Salazar.

During the drive to the park, the teen made a video call via Instagram to one of the teen boys she was with prior to the kidnapping, Salazar stated.

While on the video call, deputies were at the park waiting with the young man without McCormick’s, his son’s and the teen’s knowledge, Salazar said.

Deputies were able to arrest McCormick as well as take his son and the teen out of the pickup with no further incident, Salazar stated in the release.

Bexar County Sheriffs later found the weapon in which McCormick used to kidnap the teen along with a long shotgun that was found in the back seat of the truck, Salazar added.

“It should be noted at the time of his arrest Alexander McCormick was on bond for another felony offense,” Salazar said during the news conference. “The prior case was pretty similar circumstances.”

In the pervious case, McCormick was described as “somewhat threating” with a BB gun to some young bystanders, sheriffs office added.

“He utilized [the BB gun] to intimidate some young folks that he was accusing of damaging his truck,” Salazar said.

McCormick was arrested and has a bond of $120,000.

